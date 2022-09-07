Implant Abutment Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

The global Implant Abutment market was valued at 154.29 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.66% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Abutment – A connector, placed on, or built into, the top of the dental implant, to connect the implant to the replacement tooth or teeth.Implant abutment Industry produced about 12651 K Units of abutment; the growth rate of this industry is about 6% in past 5 years. There are many dental implant manufacturers. The top five are Straumann, Nobel Biocare, Dentsply/Astra, Biomet and Zimmer. In 2015, their production market share was about 57%. Among the key manufacturers, many manufacturers come from developed countries. Key consumers and manufacturers of dental implant are concentrated in developed counties. The gross margin is high, and the price of raw materials is relatively stable. The consumption growth rate of developing countries is higher than global average growth rate. The development of dental implant industry in developing country will be bright.

By Market Verdors:

Straumann

Nobel Biocare

Dentsply

Biomer

Zimmer

Osstem

GC

Zest

Leader Italia

Dyna Dental

Alpha-Bio

Southern Implants

B & B Dental

Neobiotech

Huaxi Dental Implant

BLBC

By Types:

0.64

0.36

By Applications:

Hospital

Dental Clinic

