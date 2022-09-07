Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2022

The Global and United States Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segments Covered in the Report

Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Segment by Type

5-layer MEA

7-layer MEA

3-layer MEA

Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Segment by Application

Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Methanol Fuel Cells

Other

The report on the Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Hyundai Mobis

Toyota

Johnson Matthey

SinoHyKey Technology

Ballard

Greenerity

Gore

Tangfeng

Horizon

Hydrogine Technology

WUT HyPower

Advent Technologies

IRD Fuel Cells

Honda

Sunrise

HyPlat

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Hyundai Mobis

7.1.1 Hyundai Mobis Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hyundai Mobis Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Hyundai Mobis Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Hyundai Mobis Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Products Offered

7.1.5 Hyundai Mobis Recent Development

7.2 Toyota

7.2.1 Toyota Corporation Information

7.2.2 Toyota Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Toyota Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Toyota Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Products Offered

7.2.5 Toyota Recent Development

7.3 Johnson Matthey

7.3.1 Johnson Matthey Corporation Information

7.3.2 Johnson Matthey Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Johnson Matthey Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Johnson Matthey Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Products Offered

7.3.5 Johnson Matthey Recent Development

7.4 SinoHyKey Technology

7.4.1 SinoHyKey Technology Corporation Information

7.4.2 SinoHyKey Technology Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 SinoHyKey Technology Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 SinoHyKey Technology Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Products Offered

7.4.5 SinoHyKey Technology Recent Development

7.5 Ballard

7.5.1 Ballard Corporation Information

7.5.2 Ballard Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Ballard Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Ballard Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Products Offered

7.5.5 Ballard Recent Development

7.6 Greenerity

7.6.1 Greenerity Corporation Information

7.6.2 Greenerity Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Greenerity Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Greenerity Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Products Offered

7.6.5 Greenerity Recent Development

7.7 Gore

7.7.1 Gore Corporation Information

7.7.2 Gore Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Gore Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Gore Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Products Offered

7.7.5 Gore Recent Development

7.8 Tangfeng

7.8.1 Tangfeng Corporation Information

7.8.2 Tangfeng Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Tangfeng Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Tangfeng Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Products Offered

7.8.5 Tangfeng Recent Development

7.9 Horizon

7.9.1 Horizon Corporation Information

7.9.2 Horizon Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Horizon Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Horizon Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Products Offered

7.9.5 Horizon Recent Development

7.10 Hydrogine Technology

7.10.1 Hydrogine Technology Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hydrogine Technology Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Hydrogine Technology Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Hydrogine Technology Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Products Offered

7.10.5 Hydrogine Technology Recent Development

7.11 WUT HyPower

7.11.1 WUT HyPower Corporation Information

7.11.2 WUT HyPower Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 WUT HyPower Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 WUT HyPower Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Products Offered

7.11.5 WUT HyPower Recent Development

7.12 Advent Technologies

7.12.1 Advent Technologies Corporation Information

7.12.2 Advent Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Advent Technologies Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Advent Technologies Products Offered

7.12.5 Advent Technologies Recent Development

7.13 IRD Fuel Cells

7.13.1 IRD Fuel Cells Corporation Information

7.13.2 IRD Fuel Cells Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 IRD Fuel Cells Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 IRD Fuel Cells Products Offered

7.13.5 IRD Fuel Cells Recent Development

7.14 Honda

7.14.1 Honda Corporation Information

7.14.2 Honda Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Honda Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Honda Products Offered

7.14.5 Honda Recent Development

7.15 Sunrise

7.15.1 Sunrise Corporation Information

7.15.2 Sunrise Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Sunrise Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Sunrise Products Offered

7.15.5 Sunrise Recent Development

7.16 HyPlat

7.16.1 HyPlat Corporation Information

7.16.2 HyPlat Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 HyPlat Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 HyPlat Products Offered

7.16.5 HyPlat Recent Development

