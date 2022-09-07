Testliner (Recycled Paperboard) Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028
Linerboard made of virgin pulp is called kraftliner, whereas recycled linerboard is known as testliner. Testliner is made of 100% waste paper or the main raw material is waste paper pulping and reproducing.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Testliner (Recycled Paperboard) in global, including the following market information:
Global Testliner (Recycled Paperboard) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Testliner (Recycled Paperboard) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Testliner (Recycled Paperboard) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Testliner (Recycled Paperboard) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Coated Testliner Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Testliner (Recycled Paperboard) include Greif, PCA, Pratt Industries, Sonoco Products Company, BillerudKorsn?s, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Klabin, Longchen and Oji Fibre Solutions (NZ) Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Testliner (Recycled Paperboard) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Testliner (Recycled Paperboard) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Testliner (Recycled Paperboard) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Coated Testliner
Uncoated Testliner
Global Testliner (Recycled Paperboard) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Testliner (Recycled Paperboard) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Printing Industry
Electrical and Electronics
Consumer Goods
Agriculture
Food and Beverages
Other
Global Testliner (Recycled Paperboard) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Testliner (Recycled Paperboard) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Testliner (Recycled Paperboard) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Testliner (Recycled Paperboard) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Testliner (Recycled Paperboard) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Testliner (Recycled Paperboard) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Greif
PCA
Pratt Industries
Sonoco Products Company
BillerudKorsn?s
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget
Klabin
Longchen
Oji Fibre Solutions (NZ) Ltd
Zhejiang Jingxing
Ji'an Group
Lee & Man
Zhejiang Rongsheng
Smurfit Kappa Group
Astron Paper & Board Mill
Eagle Paper International Inc
Thai Paper Mill Co
International Paper
Hazel Mercantile Limited
Universal Pulp & Paper
Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Limited
Mondi Group Plc
DS Smith Plc
Georgia-Pacific LLC
WestRock Company
KapStone Paper & Packaging Corporation
Metsä Board Oyj
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Testliner (Recycled Paperboard) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Testliner (Recycled Paperboard) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Testliner (Recycled Paperboard) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Testliner (Recycled Paperboard) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Testliner (Recycled Paperboard) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Testliner (Recycled Paperboard) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Testliner (Recycled Paperboard) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Testliner (Recycled Paperboard) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Testliner (Recycled Paperboard) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Testliner (Recycled Paperboard) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Testliner (Recycled Paperboard) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Testliner (Recycled Paperboard) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Testliner (Recycled Paperboard) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Testliner (Recycled Paperboard) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Testliner (Recycled Pape
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/