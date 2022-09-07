2,2′-Diallyl-4,4′-Sulfonyldiphenol Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of 2,2'-Diallyl-4,4'-Sulfonyldiphenol in global, including the following market information:
Global 2,2'-Diallyl-4,4'-Sulfonyldiphenol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 2,2'-Diallyl-4,4'-Sulfonyldiphenol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five 2,2'-Diallyl-4,4'-Sulfonyldiphenol companies in 2021 (%)
The global 2,2'-Diallyl-4,4'-Sulfonyldiphenol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity 95+% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 2,2'-Diallyl-4,4'-Sulfonyldiphenol include Jiangsu Aikang Biopharmaceutical R&D, Wuhan Fengyaotonghui Chemical Products, Wuhan Haishan Technology, Lanxess, DowDuPont, SANKO, Connect Chemicals, Shandong Xingang Chemical and Jinan Yudong Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 2,2'-Diallyl-4,4'-Sulfonyldiphenol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 2,2'-Diallyl-4,4'-Sulfonyldiphenol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 2,2'-Diallyl-4,4'-Sulfonyldiphenol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity 95+%
Purity 97.5+%
Purity 98+%
Global 2,2'-Diallyl-4,4'-Sulfonyldiphenol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 2,2'-Diallyl-4,4'-Sulfonyldiphenol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Thermosensitive Color Developing Facsimile Paper
Thermosensitive Color Developing Printing Paper
Global 2,2'-Diallyl-4,4'-Sulfonyldiphenol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 2,2'-Diallyl-4,4'-Sulfonyldiphenol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 2,2'-Diallyl-4,4'-Sulfonyldiphenol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 2,2'-Diallyl-4,4'-Sulfonyldiphenol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 2,2'-Diallyl-4,4'-Sulfonyldiphenol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies 2,2'-Diallyl-4,4'-Sulfonyldiphenol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Jiangsu Aikang Biopharmaceutical R&D
Wuhan Fengyaotonghui Chemical Products
Wuhan Haishan Technology
Lanxess
DowDuPont
SANKO
Connect Chemicals
Shandong Xingang Chemical
Jinan Yudong Technology
Weifang Dayoo Biochemical
Hangzhou Dayangchem
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 2,2'-Diallyl-4,4'-Sulfonyldiphenol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 2,2'-Diallyl-4,4'-Sulfonyldiphenol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 2,2'-Diallyl-4,4'-Sulfonyldiphenol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 2,2'-Diallyl-4,4'-Sulfonyldiphenol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 2,2'-Diallyl-4,4'-Sulfonyldiphenol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 2,2'-Diallyl-4,4'-Sulfonyldiphenol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 2,2'-Diallyl-4,4'-Sulfonyldiphenol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 2,2'-Diallyl-4,4'-Sulfonyldiphenol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 2,2'-Diallyl-4,4'-Sulfonyldiphenol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 2,2'-Diallyl-4,4'-Sulfonyldiphenol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 2,2'-Diallyl-4,4'-Sulfonyldiphenol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2,2'-Diallyl-4,4'-Sulfonyldiphenol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 2,2'-Diallyl-4,4'-Sulfonyldiphenol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2,2'-Diallyl-4,4'-Sulfonyldiphenol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
