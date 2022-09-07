Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton in global, including the following market information:
Global Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
Global top five Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton market was valued at 5753.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7340.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 200ml Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton include Tetra Pak International, SIG Combibloc Obeikan, Elopak, Greatview Aseptic Packaging, Evergreen Packaging, Nippon Paper Industries, Amcor, Mondi and Stora Enso, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Below 200ml
201-500ml
501-1000ml
Above 1000ml
Global Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Dairy
Fruit Juices
Vegetable Juices
Other
Global Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
Key companies Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tetra Pak International
SIG Combibloc Obeikan
Elopak
Greatview Aseptic Packaging
Evergreen Packaging
Nippon Paper Industries
Amcor
Mondi
Stora Enso
Likang Packing
Coesia (IPI Srl)
Lami Packaging
Nampak
Uflex
Polyoak Packaging Group
Weyerhaeuser
Clearwater Paper
Xinju Feng Pack
Bihai Machinery
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
