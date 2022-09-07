Uncategorized

Laser Distance Measurers Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

A Laser Distance Measurer is a distance measurer that uses a laser beam to determine the distance to an object.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Laser Distance Measurers in global, including the following market information:

Global Laser Distance Measurers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Laser Distance Measurers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Laser Distance Measurers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Laser Distance Measurers market was valued at 1579.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1784.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Up to 30 Meters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Laser Distance Measurers include Fluke, Hexagon AB (Leica Geosystems), Trimble, Nikon Corporation, Robert Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker, Hilti, Makita and Precaster Enterprises, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Laser Distance Measurers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Laser Distance Measurers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Laser Distance Measurers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Up to 30 Meters

30-100 Meters

Above 100 Meters

Global Laser Distance Measurers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Laser Distance Measurers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Military

Building and Construction

Metal and Mining Industry

Others

Global Laser Distance Measurers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Laser Distance Measurers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Laser Distance Measurers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Laser Distance Measurers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Laser Distance Measurers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Laser Distance Measurers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fluke

Hexagon AB (Leica Geosystems)

Trimble

Nikon Corporation

Robert Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

Hilti

Makita

Precaster Enterprises

Prexiso

Stabila

L. S. Starrett

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Laser Distance Measurers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Laser Distance Measurers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Laser Distance Measurers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Laser Distance Measurers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Laser Distance Measurers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Laser Distance Measurers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Laser Distance Measurers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Laser Distance Measurers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Laser Distance Measurers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Laser Distance Measurers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Laser Distance Measurers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Laser Distance Measurers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Laser Distance Measurers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laser Distance Measurers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Laser Distance Measurers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laser Distance Measurers Companies
4 S

 

