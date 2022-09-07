Comic Book Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2022

The Global and United States Comic Book Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Comic Book Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Comic Book market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Comic Book market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Comic Book market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Comic Book market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/163011/comic-book

Segments Covered in the Report

Comic Book Market Segment by Type

Physical Comic Book

Digital Comic Book

Comic Book Market Segment by Application

Retail Store

Bookstore

Online Sales

The report on the Comic Book market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

The Walt Disney Company

Warner Bros

Image Comics

IDW Publishing

Boom! Studios

Shueisha

Shogakukan

Kodansha

Kadokawa Future Publishing

Hakusensha

Akita Shoten

Futabasha

BAMBOO

Casterman

Cinebook

Dargaud

Delcourt

Dupuis

BAO Publishing

Glenat

Humanoids

L’Association

Le Lombard

Soleil

Lezhin Entertainment

Tappytoon (Contents First)

Kakao Page

Naver Corporation

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Comic Book consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Comic Book market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Comic Book manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Comic Book with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Comic Book submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Comic Book Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Comic Book Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Comic Book Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Comic Book Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Comic Book Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Comic Book Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Comic Book Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Comic Book Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Comic Book Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Comic Book Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Comic Book Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Comic Book Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Comic Book Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Comic Book Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Comic Book Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Comic Book Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Comic Book Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Comic Book Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Comic Book Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 The Walt Disney Company

7.1.1 The Walt Disney Company Company Details

7.1.2 The Walt Disney Company Business Overview

7.1.3 The Walt Disney Company Comic Book Introduction

7.1.4 The Walt Disney Company Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 The Walt Disney Company Recent Development

7.2 Warner Bros

7.2.1 Warner Bros Company Details

7.2.2 Warner Bros Business Overview

7.2.3 Warner Bros Comic Book Introduction

7.2.4 Warner Bros Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Warner Bros Recent Development

7.3 Image Comics

7.3.1 Image Comics Company Details

7.3.2 Image Comics Business Overview

7.3.3 Image Comics Comic Book Introduction

7.3.4 Image Comics Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Image Comics Recent Development

7.4 IDW Publishing

7.4.1 IDW Publishing Company Details

7.4.2 IDW Publishing Business Overview

7.4.3 IDW Publishing Comic Book Introduction

7.4.4 IDW Publishing Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 IDW Publishing Recent Development

7.5 Boom! Studios

7.5.1 Boom! Studios Company Details

7.5.2 Boom! Studios Business Overview

7.5.3 Boom! Studios Comic Book Introduction

7.5.4 Boom! Studios Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Boom! Studios Recent Development

7.6 Shueisha

7.6.1 Shueisha Company Details

7.6.2 Shueisha Business Overview

7.6.3 Shueisha Comic Book Introduction

7.6.4 Shueisha Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Shueisha Recent Development

7.7 Shogakukan

7.7.1 Shogakukan Company Details

7.7.2 Shogakukan Business Overview

7.7.3 Shogakukan Comic Book Introduction

7.7.4 Shogakukan Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Shogakukan Recent Development

7.8 Kodansha

7.8.1 Kodansha Company Details

7.8.2 Kodansha Business Overview

7.8.3 Kodansha Comic Book Introduction

7.8.4 Kodansha Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Kodansha Recent Development

7.9 Kadokawa Future Publishing

7.9.1 Kadokawa Future Publishing Company Details

7.9.2 Kadokawa Future Publishing Business Overview

7.9.3 Kadokawa Future Publishing Comic Book Introduction

7.9.4 Kadokawa Future Publishing Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Kadokawa Future Publishing Recent Development

7.10 Hakusensha

7.10.1 Hakusensha Company Details

7.10.2 Hakusensha Business Overview

7.10.3 Hakusensha Comic Book Introduction

7.10.4 Hakusensha Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Hakusensha Recent Development

7.11 Akita Shoten

7.11.1 Akita Shoten Company Details

7.11.2 Akita Shoten Business Overview

7.11.3 Akita Shoten Comic Book Introduction

7.11.4 Akita Shoten Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Akita Shoten Recent Development

7.12 Futabasha

7.12.1 Futabasha Company Details

7.12.2 Futabasha Business Overview

7.12.3 Futabasha Comic Book Introduction

7.12.4 Futabasha Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Futabasha Recent Development

7.13 BAMBOO

7.13.1 BAMBOO Company Details

7.13.2 BAMBOO Business Overview

7.13.3 BAMBOO Comic Book Introduction

7.13.4 BAMBOO Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 BAMBOO Recent Development

7.14 Casterman

7.14.1 Casterman Company Details

7.14.2 Casterman Business Overview

7.14.3 Casterman Comic Book Introduction

7.14.4 Casterman Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Casterman Recent Development

7.15 Cinebook

7.15.1 Cinebook Company Details

7.15.2 Cinebook Business Overview

7.15.3 Cinebook Comic Book Introduction

7.15.4 Cinebook Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Cinebook Recent Development

7.16 Dargaud

7.16.1 Dargaud Company Details

7.16.2 Dargaud Business Overview

7.16.3 Dargaud Comic Book Introduction

7.16.4 Dargaud Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Dargaud Recent Development

7.17 Delcourt

7.17.1 Delcourt Company Details

7.17.2 Delcourt Business Overview

7.17.3 Delcourt Comic Book Introduction

7.17.4 Delcourt Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Delcourt Recent Development

7.18 Dupuis

7.18.1 Dupuis Company Details

7.18.2 Dupuis Business Overview

7.18.3 Dupuis Comic Book Introduction

7.18.4 Dupuis Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Dupuis Recent Development

7.19 BAO Publishing

7.19.1 BAO Publishing Company Details

7.19.2 BAO Publishing Business Overview

7.19.3 BAO Publishing Comic Book Introduction

7.19.4 BAO Publishing Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 BAO Publishing Recent Development

7.20 Glenat

7.20.1 Glenat Company Details

7.20.2 Glenat Business Overview

7.20.3 Glenat Comic Book Introduction

7.20.4 Glenat Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Glenat Recent Development

7.21 Humanoids

7.21.1 Humanoids Company Details

7.21.2 Humanoids Business Overview

7.21.3 Humanoids Comic Book Introduction

7.21.4 Humanoids Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Humanoids Recent Development

7.22 L’Association

7.22.1 L’Association Company Details

7.22.2 L’Association Business Overview

7.22.3 L’Association Comic Book Introduction

7.22.4 L’Association Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 L’Association Recent Development

7.23 Le Lombard

7.23.1 Le Lombard Company Details

7.23.2 Le Lombard Business Overview

7.23.3 Le Lombard Comic Book Introduction

7.23.4 Le Lombard Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 Le Lombard Recent Development

7.24 Soleil

7.24.1 Soleil Company Details

7.24.2 Soleil Business Overview

7.24.3 Soleil Comic Book Introduction

7.24.4 Soleil Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 Soleil Recent Development

7.25 Lezhin Entertainment

7.25.1 Lezhin Entertainment Company Details

7.25.2 Lezhin Entertainment Business Overview

7.25.3 Lezhin Entertainment Comic Book Introduction

7.25.4 Lezhin Entertainment Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.25.5 Lezhin Entertainment Recent Development

7.26 Tappytoon (Contents First)

7.26.1 Tappytoon (Contents First) Company Details

7.26.2 Tappytoon (Contents First) Business Overview

7.26.3 Tappytoon (Contents First) Comic Book Introduction

7.26.4 Tappytoon (Contents First) Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.26.5 Tappytoon (Contents First) Recent Development

7.27 Kakao Page

7.27.1 Kakao Page Company Details

7.27.2 Kakao Page Business Overview

7.27.3 Kakao Page Comic Book Introduction

7.27.4 Kakao Page Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.27.5 Kakao Page Recent Development

7.28 Naver Corporation

7.28.1 Naver Corporation Company Details

7.28.2 Naver Corporation Business Overview

7.28.3 Naver Corporation Comic Book Introduction

7.28.4 Naver Corporation Revenue in Comic Book Business (2017-2022)

7.28.5 Naver Corporation Recent Development

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/163011/comic-book

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States