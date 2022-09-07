Commercial Smart Glass Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

This report studies the Commercial Smart Glass market. Smart glass is the advance technologies that has exterior stimulus properties and use the clean technology concept. Smart glass switches its property depending on the external temperature. Smart glass switches either automatically or manually to manage the glare, the amount of heat and light.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Smart Glass in global, including the following market information:

Global Commercial Smart Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Commercial Smart Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Commercial Smart Glass companies in 2021 (%)

The global Commercial Smart Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electrochromic Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Commercial Smart Glass include Saint-Gobain, View, Inc, Corning, Gentex Corporation, Asahi Glass, Polytronix, PPG, Glass Apps and Diamond Glass (Smartglass International), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Commercial Smart Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Commercial Smart Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Commercial Smart Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electrochromic Glass

Thermochromic Glass

Photochromic Glass

Global Commercial Smart Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Commercial Smart Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Shopping Mall and Supermarket

Office Building

Hotel

Others

Global Commercial Smart Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Commercial Smart Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Commercial Smart Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Commercial Smart Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Commercial Smart Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Commercial Smart Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saint-Gobain

View, Inc

Corning

Gentex Corporation

Asahi Glass

Polytronix

PPG

Glass Apps

Diamond Glass (Smartglass International)

RavenBrick

Scienstry

Pleotint

Kinestral Technologies

