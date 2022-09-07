Architectural Cladding Systems Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028
Architectural Cladding Systems are typically made from wood, metal, plastic (vinyl), stone or an increasing range of composite materials, can be attached directly to the frame or to an intermediate layer of battens or spacers to prevent condensation and allow water vapor to escape.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Architectural Cladding Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Architectural Cladding Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Architectural Cladding Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Architectural Cladding Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Architectural Cladding Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Interior Cladding Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Architectural Cladding Systems include Tata Steel, Arconic, Kingspan, DowDuPont, Saint-Gobain, Etex Group, James Hardie, Boral Limited and CSR Building Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Architectural Cladding Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Architectural Cladding Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Architectural Cladding Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Interior Cladding
Exterior Cladding
Global Architectural Cladding Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Architectural Cladding Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Non-residential
Global Architectural Cladding Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Architectural Cladding Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Architectural Cladding Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Architectural Cladding Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Architectural Cladding Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Architectural Cladding Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tata Steel
Arconic
Kingspan
DowDuPont
Saint-Gobain
Etex Group
James Hardie
Boral Limited
CSR Building Products
Nichiha
Cembrit
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Architectural Cladding Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Architectural Cladding Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Architectural Cladding Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Architectural Cladding Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Architectural Cladding Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Architectural Cladding Systems Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Architectural Cladding Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Architectural Cladding Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Architectural Cladding Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Architectural Cladding Systems Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Architectural Cladding Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Architectural Cladding Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Architectural Cladding Systems Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Architectural Cladding Systems Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Architectural Cladding Systems Compani
