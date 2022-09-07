Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

Glycidyl methacrylate (GMA) is an ester of methacrylic acid and glycidol, it is a common monomer used in the creation of epoxy resins. While typical home epoxies contain diglycidyl ether of bisphenol A (DGEBA), glycidyl methacrylate is instead used to provide epoxy functionalization to polyolefins and other acrylate resins.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glycidyl Methacrylate in global, including the following market information:

The global Glycidyl Methacrylate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/150405/global-glycidyl-methacrylate-market-2022-2028-394

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Concentration Above 97% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glycidyl Methacrylate include DowDuPont, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Evonik Industries, Estron Chemicals, Sumitomo Chemicals, Lianyungang Ningkang Chemical and Wuhan Sincere-Star Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glycidyl Methacrylate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/150405/global-glycidyl-methacrylate-market-2022-2028-394

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glycidyl Methacrylate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glycidyl Methacrylate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glycidyl Methacrylate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glycidyl Methacrylate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glycidyl Methacrylate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glycidyl Methacrylate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/150405/global-glycidyl-methacrylate-market-2022-2028-394

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/