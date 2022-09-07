Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cobalt Ores and Concentrates in global, including the following market information:

Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Cobalt Ores and Concentrates companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cobalt Ores Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cobalt Ores and Concentrates include Glencore, Molybdenum, Erg, Sherritt, Huayou, Umicore, Jinchuan Group, Zijin Mining Group and Chengtun Mining Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cobalt Ores and Concentrates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cobalt Ores

Cobalt Concentrates

Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Consumer Electronic

Others

Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cobalt Ores and Concentrates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cobalt Ores and Concentrates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cobalt Ores and Concentrates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Cobalt Ores and Concentrates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Glencore

Molybdenum

Erg

Sherritt

Huayou

Umicore

Jinchuan Group

Zijin Mining Group

Chengtun Mining Group

Nanjing Hanrui Cobalt

Beijing Hezong Science

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Companies

