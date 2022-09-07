Global Fluorescent Pigment Market Insights and Forecast to 2027
Fluorescent Pigment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fluorescent Pigment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
Thermoset Type
Thermoplastic Type
Other (Aqueous Dispersions, etc)
Segment by Application
Paints and Coatings Industry
Printing Inks Industry
Plastics Industry
Others
By Company
DayGlo(RPM International)
Radiant (RPM International)
UKSEUNG
SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO)
Huangshan jiajia fluorescent material co. LTD
Wan long chemical co. LTD
Jiangxi longyuan chemical co. LTD
J Color Technologies
Jiaoling bailin fluorescence technology co. LTD
Huikang fluorescence technology
Production by Region
North America
South Korea
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fluorescent Pigment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fluorescent Pigment Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Thermoset Type
1.2.3 Thermoplastic Type
1.2.4 Other (Aqueous Dispersions, etc)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fluorescent Pigment Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Paints and Coatings Industry
1.3.3 Printing Inks Industry
1.3.4 Plastics Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Fluorescent Pigment Production
2.1 Global Fluorescent Pigment Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Fluorescent Pigment Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Fluorescent Pigment Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Fluorescent Pigment Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Fluorescent Pigment Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 South Korea
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Fluorescent Pigment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Fluorescent Pigment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Fluorescent Pigment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Fluorescent Pigment Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Fluorescent Pigment Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Fluorescent Pigment Regions by Sales (2016-202
