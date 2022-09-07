Anti Static ESD Flooring Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2022

The Global and United States Anti Static ESD Flooring Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Anti Static ESD Flooring Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Anti Static ESD Flooring market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Anti Static ESD Flooring market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti Static ESD Flooring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Anti Static ESD Flooring market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segments Covered in the Report

Anti Static ESD Flooring Market Segment by Type

Direct Laying Anti-Static Floor

Anti-Static Access Floor

Anti Static ESD Flooring Market Segment by Application

Computer Training Rooms

Data Warehousing

Clean Room

Electronics Manufacturing

Hyperbaric Spaces in Healthcare Settings

Others

The report on the Anti Static ESD Flooring market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Mohawk Group

Armstrong

Gerflor

LG Hausys

Tarkett

Staticworx

Flowcrete

Julie Industries

Altro

Ecotile

MERO

Formica

Silikal

Huatong

Huaji

Huili

Tkflor

Shenyang Aircraft

Xiangli Floor

Kehua

Changzhou Chenxing

Youlian

Jiachen

Replast

Viking

Forbo

Polyflor

Fatra

Epoehitus

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Anti Static ESD Flooring consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Anti Static ESD Flooring market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Anti Static ESD Flooring manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Anti Static ESD Flooring with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Anti Static ESD Flooring submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Anti Static ESD Flooring Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Anti Static ESD Flooring Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Anti Static ESD Flooring Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Anti Static ESD Flooring Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Anti Static ESD Flooring Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Anti Static ESD Flooring Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Anti Static ESD Flooring Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Anti Static ESD Flooring Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Anti Static ESD Flooring Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Anti Static ESD Flooring Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Anti Static ESD Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Anti Static ESD Flooring Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Anti Static ESD Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Anti Static ESD Flooring Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Anti Static ESD Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Anti Static ESD Flooring Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Anti Static ESD Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Anti Static ESD Flooring Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Anti Static ESD Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Mohawk Group

7.1.1 Mohawk Group Corporation Information

7.1.2 Mohawk Group Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Mohawk Group Anti Static ESD Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Mohawk Group Anti Static ESD Flooring Products Offered

7.1.5 Mohawk Group Recent Development

7.2 Armstrong

7.2.1 Armstrong Corporation Information

7.2.2 Armstrong Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Armstrong Anti Static ESD Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Armstrong Anti Static ESD Flooring Products Offered

7.2.5 Armstrong Recent Development

7.3 Gerflor

7.3.1 Gerflor Corporation Information

7.3.2 Gerflor Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Gerflor Anti Static ESD Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Gerflor Anti Static ESD Flooring Products Offered

7.3.5 Gerflor Recent Development

7.4 LG Hausys

7.4.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information

7.4.2 LG Hausys Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 LG Hausys Anti Static ESD Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 LG Hausys Anti Static ESD Flooring Products Offered

7.4.5 LG Hausys Recent Development

7.5 Tarkett

7.5.1 Tarkett Corporation Information

7.5.2 Tarkett Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Tarkett Anti Static ESD Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Tarkett Anti Static ESD Flooring Products Offered

7.5.5 Tarkett Recent Development

7.6 Staticworx

7.6.1 Staticworx Corporation Information

7.6.2 Staticworx Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Staticworx Anti Static ESD Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Staticworx Anti Static ESD Flooring Products Offered

7.6.5 Staticworx Recent Development

7.7 Flowcrete

7.7.1 Flowcrete Corporation Information

7.7.2 Flowcrete Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Flowcrete Anti Static ESD Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Flowcrete Anti Static ESD Flooring Products Offered

7.7.5 Flowcrete Recent Development

7.8 Julie Industries

7.8.1 Julie Industries Corporation Information

7.8.2 Julie Industries Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Julie Industries Anti Static ESD Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Julie Industries Anti Static ESD Flooring Products Offered

7.8.5 Julie Industries Recent Development

7.9 Altro

7.9.1 Altro Corporation Information

7.9.2 Altro Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Altro Anti Static ESD Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Altro Anti Static ESD Flooring Products Offered

7.9.5 Altro Recent Development

7.10 Ecotile

7.10.1 Ecotile Corporation Information

7.10.2 Ecotile Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Ecotile Anti Static ESD Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Ecotile Anti Static ESD Flooring Products Offered

7.10.5 Ecotile Recent Development

7.11 MERO

7.11.1 MERO Corporation Information

7.11.2 MERO Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 MERO Anti Static ESD Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 MERO Anti Static ESD Flooring Products Offered

7.11.5 MERO Recent Development

7.12 Formica

7.12.1 Formica Corporation Information

7.12.2 Formica Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Formica Anti Static ESD Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Formica Products Offered

7.12.5 Formica Recent Development

7.13 Silikal

7.13.1 Silikal Corporation Information

7.13.2 Silikal Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Silikal Anti Static ESD Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Silikal Products Offered

7.13.5 Silikal Recent Development

7.14 Huatong

7.14.1 Huatong Corporation Information

7.14.2 Huatong Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Huatong Anti Static ESD Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Huatong Products Offered

7.14.5 Huatong Recent Development

7.15 Huaji

7.15.1 Huaji Corporation Information

7.15.2 Huaji Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Huaji Anti Static ESD Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Huaji Products Offered

7.15.5 Huaji Recent Development

7.16 Huili

7.16.1 Huili Corporation Information

7.16.2 Huili Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Huili Anti Static ESD Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Huili Products Offered

7.16.5 Huili Recent Development

7.17 Tkflor

7.17.1 Tkflor Corporation Information

7.17.2 Tkflor Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Tkflor Anti Static ESD Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Tkflor Products Offered

7.17.5 Tkflor Recent Development

7.18 Shenyang Aircraft

7.18.1 Shenyang Aircraft Corporation Information

7.18.2 Shenyang Aircraft Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Shenyang Aircraft Anti Static ESD Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Shenyang Aircraft Products Offered

7.18.5 Shenyang Aircraft Recent Development

7.19 Xiangli Floor

7.19.1 Xiangli Floor Corporation Information

7.19.2 Xiangli Floor Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Xiangli Floor Anti Static ESD Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Xiangli Floor Products Offered

7.19.5 Xiangli Floor Recent Development

7.20 Kehua

7.20.1 Kehua Corporation Information

7.20.2 Kehua Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Kehua Anti Static ESD Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Kehua Products Offered

7.20.5 Kehua Recent Development

7.21 Changzhou Chenxing

7.21.1 Changzhou Chenxing Corporation Information

7.21.2 Changzhou Chenxing Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Changzhou Chenxing Anti Static ESD Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Changzhou Chenxing Products Offered

7.21.5 Changzhou Chenxing Recent Development

7.22 Youlian

7.22.1 Youlian Corporation Information

7.22.2 Youlian Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Youlian Anti Static ESD Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Youlian Products Offered

7.22.5 Youlian Recent Development

7.23 Jiachen

7.23.1 Jiachen Corporation Information

7.23.2 Jiachen Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Jiachen Anti Static ESD Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Jiachen Products Offered

7.23.5 Jiachen Recent Development

7.24 Replast

7.24.1 Replast Corporation Information

7.24.2 Replast Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Replast Anti Static ESD Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Replast Products Offered

7.24.5 Replast Recent Development

7.25 Viking

7.25.1 Viking Corporation Information

7.25.2 Viking Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Viking Anti Static ESD Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Viking Products Offered

7.25.5 Viking Recent Development

7.26 Forbo

7.26.1 Forbo Corporation Information

7.26.2 Forbo Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Forbo Anti Static ESD Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Forbo Products Offered

7.26.5 Forbo Recent Development

7.27 Polyflor

7.27.1 Polyflor Corporation Information

7.27.2 Polyflor Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 Polyflor Anti Static ESD Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Polyflor Products Offered

7.27.5 Polyflor Recent Development

7.28 Fatra

7.28.1 Fatra Corporation Information

7.28.2 Fatra Description and Business Overview

7.28.3 Fatra Anti Static ESD Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 Fatra Products Offered

7.28.5 Fatra Recent Development

7.29 Epoehitus

7.29.1 Epoehitus Corporation Information

7.29.2 Epoehitus Description and Business Overview

7.29.3 Epoehitus Anti Static ESD Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.29.4 Epoehitus Products Offered

7.29.5 Epoehitus Recent Development

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

