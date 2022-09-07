Edible Olive Oil Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Edible Olive Oil Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global Edible Olive Oil Scope and Market Size

Edible Olive Oil market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Edible Olive Oil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Edible Olive Oil market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click：

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/372565/edible-olive-oil

Segment by Type

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Regular Olive Oil

Olive Pomace Oil

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

The report on the Edible Olive Oil market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Lamasia

Sovena Group

Gallo

Grup Pons

Maeva Group

Ybarra

Jaencoop

DeoleoCarbonell

Hojiblanca

Mueloliva

Borges

Olivoila

BETIS

Minerva

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Edible Olive Oil consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Edible Olive Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Edible Olive Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Edible Olive Oil with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Edible Olive Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Edible Olive Oil Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Edible Olive Oil Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Edible Olive Oil Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Edible Olive Oil Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Edible Olive Oil Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Edible Olive Oil Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Edible Olive Oil Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Edible Olive Oil Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Edible Olive Oil Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Edible Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Edible Olive Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Edible Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Edible Olive Oil Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Edible Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Edible Olive Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Edible Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Edible Olive Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Edible Olive Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Edible Olive Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Lamasia

7.1.1 Lamasia Corporation Information

7.1.2 Lamasia Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Lamasia Edible Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Lamasia Edible Olive Oil Products Offered

7.1.5 Lamasia Recent Development

7.2 Sovena Group

7.2.1 Sovena Group Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sovena Group Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Sovena Group Edible Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Sovena Group Edible Olive Oil Products Offered

7.2.5 Sovena Group Recent Development

7.3 Gallo

7.3.1 Gallo Corporation Information

7.3.2 Gallo Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Gallo Edible Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Gallo Edible Olive Oil Products Offered

7.3.5 Gallo Recent Development

7.4 Grup Pons

7.4.1 Grup Pons Corporation Information

7.4.2 Grup Pons Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Grup Pons Edible Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Grup Pons Edible Olive Oil Products Offered

7.4.5 Grup Pons Recent Development

7.5 Maeva Group

7.5.1 Maeva Group Corporation Information

7.5.2 Maeva Group Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Maeva Group Edible Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Maeva Group Edible Olive Oil Products Offered

7.5.5 Maeva Group Recent Development

7.6 Ybarra

7.6.1 Ybarra Corporation Information

7.6.2 Ybarra Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Ybarra Edible Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Ybarra Edible Olive Oil Products Offered

7.6.5 Ybarra Recent Development

7.7 Jaencoop

7.7.1 Jaencoop Corporation Information

7.7.2 Jaencoop Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Jaencoop Edible Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Jaencoop Edible Olive Oil Products Offered

7.7.5 Jaencoop Recent Development

7.8 DeoleoCarbonell

7.8.1 DeoleoCarbonell Corporation Information

7.8.2 DeoleoCarbonell Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 DeoleoCarbonell Edible Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 DeoleoCarbonell Edible Olive Oil Products Offered

7.8.5 DeoleoCarbonell Recent Development

7.9 Hojiblanca

7.9.1 Hojiblanca Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hojiblanca Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Hojiblanca Edible Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Hojiblanca Edible Olive Oil Products Offered

7.9.5 Hojiblanca Recent Development

7.10 Mueloliva

7.10.1 Mueloliva Corporation Information

7.10.2 Mueloliva Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Mueloliva Edible Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Mueloliva Edible Olive Oil Products Offered

7.10.5 Mueloliva Recent Development

7.11 Borges

7.11.1 Borges Corporation Information

7.11.2 Borges Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Borges Edible Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Borges Edible Olive Oil Products Offered

7.11.5 Borges Recent Development

7.12 Olivoila

7.12.1 Olivoila Corporation Information

7.12.2 Olivoila Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Olivoila Edible Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Olivoila Products Offered

7.12.5 Olivoila Recent Development

7.13 BETIS

7.13.1 BETIS Corporation Information

7.13.2 BETIS Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 BETIS Edible Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 BETIS Products Offered

7.13.5 BETIS Recent Development

7.14 Minerva

7.14.1 Minerva Corporation Information

7.14.2 Minerva Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Minerva Edible Olive Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Minerva Products Offered

7.14.5 Minerva Recent Development

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please enter：

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/372565/edible-olive-oil

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States