Global Photocatalyst Market Insights and Forecast to 2027

Photocatalyst market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Photocatalyst market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

TiO2 Base

ZnO Base

Others

The segment of TiO2 base holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 91%.

Segment by Application

Products for Everyday Life

Cleaning Equipment

Road Materials

Interior Materials

Exterior Materials

Others

The exterior materials hold an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 57% of the market share.

By Company

TOTO

Showa Denko

Tronox (Cristal)

Tayca Corporation

ISK

BASF

Kronos

JSR Corporation

KHI

Aoinn Environmental

Dongguan Tomorrow

Kon Corporation

Chem-Well Tech

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Photocatalyst Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Photocatalyst Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 TiO2 Base
1.2.3 ZnO Base
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Photocatalyst Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Products for Everyday Life
1.3.3 Cleaning Equipment
1.3.4 Road Materials
1.3.5 Interior Materials
1.3.6 Exterior Materials
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Photocatalyst Production
2.1 Global Photocatalyst Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Photocatalyst Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Photocatalyst Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Photocatalyst Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Photocatalyst Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Korea

3 Global Photocatalyst Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Photocatalyst Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Photocatalyst Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Photocatalyst Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Photocatalyst Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Photocatalyst Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
Back to top button