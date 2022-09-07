Global Photocatalyst Market Insights and Forecast to 2027
Photocatalyst market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Photocatalyst market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
TiO2 Base
ZnO Base
Others
The segment of TiO2 base holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 91%.
Segment by Application
Products for Everyday Life
Cleaning Equipment
Road Materials
Interior Materials
Exterior Materials
Others
The exterior materials hold an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 57% of the market share.
By Company
TOTO
Showa Denko
Tronox (Cristal)
Tayca Corporation
ISK
BASF
Kronos
JSR Corporation
KHI
Aoinn Environmental
Dongguan Tomorrow
Kon Corporation
Chem-Well Tech
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Photocatalyst Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Photocatalyst Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 TiO2 Base
1.2.3 ZnO Base
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Photocatalyst Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Products for Everyday Life
1.3.3 Cleaning Equipment
1.3.4 Road Materials
1.3.5 Interior Materials
1.3.6 Exterior Materials
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Photocatalyst Production
2.1 Global Photocatalyst Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Photocatalyst Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Photocatalyst Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Photocatalyst Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Photocatalyst Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Korea
3 Global Photocatalyst Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Photocatalyst Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Photocatalyst Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Photocatalyst Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Photocatalyst Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Photocatalyst Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
