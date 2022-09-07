Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Scope and Market Size

Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

2D X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment

3D X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment

Segment by Application

Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Medical Electronics

Others

Military and Aerospace

Others

The report on the Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Saki Corporation

Nanotech Digital GmbH

Omron

Viscom

ViTrox

Test Research

Shenzhen MOKO Technology

Sanying Precision Instruments

CORE-emt

Yamaha Motor

Nordson Corporation

Goepel Electronic

Scienscope

Unicomp Technology

Kuttig Electronic



Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Saki Corporation

7.1.1 Saki Corporation Corporation Information

7.1.2 Saki Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Saki Corporation Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Saki Corporation Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Products Offered

7.1.5 Saki Corporation Recent Development

7.2 Nanotech Digital GmbH

7.2.1 Nanotech Digital GmbH Corporation Information

7.2.2 Nanotech Digital GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Nanotech Digital GmbH Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Nanotech Digital GmbH Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Products Offered

7.2.5 Nanotech Digital GmbH Recent Development

7.3 Omron

7.3.1 Omron Corporation Information

7.3.2 Omron Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Omron Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Omron Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Products Offered

7.3.5 Omron Recent Development

7.4 Viscom

7.4.1 Viscom Corporation Information

7.4.2 Viscom Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Viscom Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Viscom Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Products Offered

7.4.5 Viscom Recent Development

7.5 ViTrox

7.5.1 ViTrox Corporation Information

7.5.2 ViTrox Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 ViTrox Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 ViTrox Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Products Offered

7.5.5 ViTrox Recent Development

7.6 Test Research

7.6.1 Test Research Corporation Information

7.6.2 Test Research Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Test Research Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Test Research Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Products Offered

7.6.5 Test Research Recent Development

7.7 Shenzhen MOKO Technology

7.7.1 Shenzhen MOKO Technology Corporation Information

7.7.2 Shenzhen MOKO Technology Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Shenzhen MOKO Technology Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Shenzhen MOKO Technology Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Products Offered

7.7.5 Shenzhen MOKO Technology Recent Development

7.8 Sanying Precision Instruments

7.8.1 Sanying Precision Instruments Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sanying Precision Instruments Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Sanying Precision Instruments Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Sanying Precision Instruments Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Products Offered

7.8.5 Sanying Precision Instruments Recent Development

7.9 CORE-emt

7.9.1 CORE-emt Corporation Information

7.9.2 CORE-emt Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 CORE-emt Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 CORE-emt Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Products Offered

7.9.5 CORE-emt Recent Development

7.10 Yamaha Motor

7.10.1 Yamaha Motor Corporation Information

7.10.2 Yamaha Motor Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Yamaha Motor Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Yamaha Motor Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Products Offered

7.10.5 Yamaha Motor Recent Development

7.11 Nordson Corporation

7.11.1 Nordson Corporation Corporation Information

7.11.2 Nordson Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Nordson Corporation Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Nordson Corporation Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Products Offered

7.11.5 Nordson Corporation Recent Development

7.12 Goepel Electronic

7.12.1 Goepel Electronic Corporation Information

7.12.2 Goepel Electronic Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Goepel Electronic Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Goepel Electronic Products Offered

7.12.5 Goepel Electronic Recent Development

7.13 Scienscope

7.13.1 Scienscope Corporation Information

7.13.2 Scienscope Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Scienscope Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Scienscope Products Offered

7.13.5 Scienscope Recent Development

7.14 Unicomp Technology

7.14.1 Unicomp Technology Corporation Information

7.14.2 Unicomp Technology Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Unicomp Technology Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Unicomp Technology Products Offered

7.14.5 Unicomp Technology Recent Development

7.15 Kuttig Electronic

7.15.1 Kuttig Electronic Corporation Information

7.15.2 Kuttig Electronic Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Kuttig Electronic Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Kuttig Electronic Products Offered

7.15.5 Kuttig Electronic Recent Development

7.16 MOKO Technology

7.16.1 MOKO Technology Corporation Information

7.16.2 MOKO Technology Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 MOKO Technology Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) Equipment for PCB Assembly Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 MOKO Technology Products Offered

7.16.5 MOKO Technology Recent Development

Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

