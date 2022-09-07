Global FCC Catalyst Additive Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Abstract:-

FCC catalyst additives are injected into FCC units in small amounts for the purpose of improving specific yields, enhancing product quality, or for reducing emissions from the regenerator. The main composition of FCC catalyst additives is zeolite molecular sieve, which is the active ingredient in the function process on catalyst. And there are also other ingredients in different FCC catalyst additives, such as platinum metal, palladium metal, etc.

The major players in global FCC Catalyst Additive market include Grace Catalysts Technologies, BASF, etc. The top 2 players occupy about 40% shares of the global market. North America and Asia-Pacific are main markets, they occupy about 65% of the global market. Octane Number Improving Agent is the main type, with a share about 30%. Vacuum Gas Oil is the main application, which holds a share about 70%.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/99154/global-fcc-catalyst-additive-2021-2027-4

Market Analysis and Insights: Global FCC Catalyst Additive Market

In 2020, the global FCC Catalyst Additive market size was US$ 401 million and it is expected to reach US$ 483.4 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2027.

Global FCC Catalyst Additive Scope and Market Size

FCC Catalyst Additive market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global FCC Catalyst Additive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the FCC Catalyst Additive market is segmented into

Segment by Application, the FCC Catalyst Additive market is segmented into

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

Competitive Landscape and FCC Catalyst Additive Market Share Analysis

FCC Catalyst Additive market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, FCC Catalyst Additive product introduction, recent developments, FCC Catalyst Additive sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/99154/global-fcc-catalyst-additive-2021-2027-4

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 FCC Catalyst Additive Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global FCC Catalyst Additive Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Octane Number Improving Agent

1.2.3 Light Olefins Enhancing Agent

1.2.4 Sulphur Reducing Agent

1.2.5 Metal Passivation Agent

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global FCC Catalyst Additive Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Vacuum Gas Oil

1.3.3 Residue

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global FCC Catalyst Additive Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global FCC Catalyst Additive Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global FCC Catalyst Additive Sales 2016-2027

2.2 FCC Catalyst Additive Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 FCC Catalyst Additive Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global FCC Catalyst Additive Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global FCC Catalyst Additive Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global FCC Catalyst Additive Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 FCC Catalyst Additive Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global FCC Catalyst Additive Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global FCC Catalyst Additive Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global FCC Catalyst Additive Revenue Market Share by Region

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/99154/global-fcc-catalyst-additive-2021-2027-4

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/