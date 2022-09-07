Global DeNOx Catalyst Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Abstract:-

DeNOx catalyst is a chemical substance which can prompt reductant to react with NOx selectively

at a certain temperature. DeNOx catalyst has wide application in SCR (selective catalytic reduction) of power plant, cement plant, refinery plant, steel plant and transportation. SCR is a technology for the removal of nitrogen oxides.

DeNOx catalyst is installed in a NOx removal system called SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction), which reduces NOx from waste gas to N2 with reducing agents such as NH3 or urea.

Global DeNOx Catalyst key players include Envirotherm GmbH, BASF, Cormetech, Ceram-Ibiden, Johnson Matthey, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 35%.

China is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by Europe and United States, both have a share over 45%.

In terms of product, Honeycomb is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Power Plant, followed by Transportation Vehicle , etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global DeNOx Catalyst Market

In 2020, the global DeNOx Catalyst market size was US$ 1730 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1865.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2027.

Global DeNOx Catalyst Scope and Market Size

DeNOx Catalyst market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global DeNOx Catalyst market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the DeNOx Catalyst market is segmented into

Segment by Application, the DeNOx Catalyst market is segmented into

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

Competitive Landscape and DeNOx Catalyst Market Share Analysis

DeNOx Catalyst market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, DeNOx Catalyst product introduction, recent developments, DeNOx Catalyst sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

