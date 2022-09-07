Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Market Size, Manufacturers 2021-2027

Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) is one of the most important conversion processes used in petroleum refineries. It is widely used to convert the high-boiling, high-molecular weight hydrocarbon fractions of petroleum crude oils into more valuable gasoline, olefinic gases, and other products.

Global FCC Catalyst and Additives key players include Grace Catalysts Technologies, Sinopec, BASF, Albemarle, CNPC, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 65%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share over 50 percent.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/100325/global-fcc-catalyst-additives-2021-2027-191

In terms of product, FCC Catalyst is the largest segment, with a share about 85%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Vacuum Gas Oil, followed by Residue.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Market

Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Scope and Market Size:

Segment by Type, the FCC Catalyst and Additives market is segmented into:

Segment by Application, the FCC Catalyst and Additives market is segmented into:

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

Competitive Landscape and FCC Catalyst and Additives Market Share Analysis:

The major companies include:

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/100325/global-fcc-catalyst-additives-2021-2027-191

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 FCC Catalyst and Additives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 FCC Catalyst

1.2.3 FCC Additives

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Vacuum Gas Oil

1.3.3 Residue

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Sales 2016-2027

2.2 FCC Catalyst and Additives Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 FCC Catalyst and Additives Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 FCC Catalyst and Additives Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives by Ma

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/100325/global-fcc-catalyst-additives-2021-2027-191

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/