Global and China Oil Refining Catalyst Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Oil Refining Catalyst is a substance that aids in the conversion of petroleum refinery naphthas into high-octane liquid products.
In 2020, the global Oil Refining Catalyst market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In China the Oil Refining Catalyst market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.
Global Oil Refining Catalyst Scope and Market Size
Oil Refining Catalyst market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Oil Refining Catalyst market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the Oil Refining Catalyst market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Catalyst
Hydroprocessing Catalyst
Alkylation Catalyst
Segment by Application
Onshore Operations
Offshore Operations
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
By Company
Haldor Topsoe A/S
Albemarle Corp.
W.R. Grace & Co.
BASF SE
Honeywell International Inc
Axens S.A.
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
Johnson Matthey PLC
Clariant AG
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Oil Refining Catalyst Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Oil Refining Catalyst Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Catalyst
1.2.3 Hydroprocessing Catalyst
1.2.4 Alkylation Catalyst
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Oil Refining Catalyst Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Onshore Operations
1.3.3 Offshore Operations
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Oil Refining Catalyst Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Oil Refining Catalyst Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Oil Refining Catalyst Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Oil Refining Catalyst, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Oil Refining Catalyst Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Oil Refining Catalyst Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Oil Refining Catalyst Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Oil Refining Catalyst Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Oil Refining Catalyst Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Oil Refining Catalyst Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Oil Refining Catalyst Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Oil Refining Catalyst Manufacturers by Sales
