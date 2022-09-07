Global Methanation Catalyst Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Methanation catalysts. Methanation is the reaction by which carbon oxides and hydrogen are converted to methane and water. The reaction is catalysed by nickel catalysts. In industry, there are two main uses for methanation, to purify synthesis gas (i.e. remove traces of carbon oxides) and to manufacture methane.

The industry's leading producers are Haldor Topsoe and Johnson Matthey, which accounted for 34.31 percent and 38.11 percent of revenue in 2019, respectively.

Global Methanation Catalyst Market

In 2020, the global Methanation Catalyst market size was US$ 64 million and it is expected to reach US$ 66 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 0.4% during 2021-2027.

Global Methanation Catalyst Scope and Market Size

Methanation Catalyst market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Methanation Catalyst market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Methanation Catalyst market is segmented into

Aluminum Oxide Carrier

Composite Carrier

Others

Segment by Application, the Methanation Catalyst market is segmented into

Coal to Gas

Coke Oven Gas to Gas

CO Removal

CO2 Removal

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Methanation Catalyst Market Share Analysis

Methanation Catalyst market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Methanation Catalyst product introduction, recent developments, Methanation Catalyst sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Haldor Topsoe

Johnson Matthey

BASF

Clariant

INS Pulawy

JGC C&C

Jiangxi Huihua

Anchun

CAS KERRY

Sichuan Shutai

Dalian Catalytic

