Global Rigid PU Catalyst Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Rigid PU Catalyst market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rigid PU Catalyst market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Polyurethane foams are produced by the reaction of polyol, polyisocyanate and water in the presence of catalysts and other auxiliary agents.

Catalysts play an important role not only in the control and balance between the gelling and blowing reactions, but also in the optimization of the foam properties and the curing speed during the foam formation. Tertiary amines either alone or in combination with tin octoate are most widely used catalysts in the manufacture of polyurethane foams.

In 2020, the global Rigid PU Catalyst market size was US$ 438 million and it is expected to reach US$ 670.6 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2027.

Depending on their chemical structure they speed up the reaction between the hydroxyl and the isocyanate groups, accelerate the blowing reaction between isocyanate and water resulting in formation of CO2, or when blocked with carboxylic acids show delayed activity after being deblocked at elevated temperatures. Amine catalysts can accelerate the surface reaction speed and improve the surface properties of the finished goods by migrating to the foam mold surface. Those containing hydroxyl groups will react with the isocyanate groups becoming bonded to the polyurethane polymer matrix, which renders zero-emission of amine catalyst during the service life of the end product.

Polyurethane catalysts can be classified into two broad categories, basic and acidic amine. Tertiary amine catalysts function by enhancing the nucleophilicity of the diol component. Alkyl tin carboxylates, oxides and mercaptides oxides function as mild Lewis acids in accelerating the formation of polyurethane.Asia- Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth. The global focus of PU is currently on Asia-Pacific as well as the Southeast Asia countries. China, India, Thailand, and Vietnam are some of the key markets for PU due to their large population base and low per capita consumption of PU compared to developed countries, such as Germany or the United States. The growth of construction industry mainly in China, India and Brazil is expected to boost the demand for rigid polyurethane foams over the next decade.

Asia-Pacific is also the manufacturing and export hub for many products globally. Apart from footwear, some sectors, like the automotive industry in China and India, are among the largest in the world. The growing property market has also spurred the growth of the furniture and insulation industries, all of which rely heavily on PU as a key raw material.

Rigid PU Catalyst market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021.

