Global Methanol Synthesis Catalysts Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Methanol synthesis is the formation of methanol from carbon oxides and hydrogen. Methanol synthesis catalysts were manufactured with various mole ratios of metal carbonates (zinc, copper and aluminum carbonate) and ammonium hydrogen carbonate via a green solid-state method that employed a ball mill apparatus. It can be used in a wide range of feed gasses, including gasses from: coal gasification, reforming of natural gas or coke-oven gas.

Global Methanol Synthesis Catalysts key players include Johnson Matthey, Clariant, BASF, Haldor Topsoe, Haohua Chemical Science&Technology etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 50%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 65%, followed by Middle East and Africa. In terms of reaction condition, Medium Pressure is the largest segment, with a share about 37%. And in terms of synthesis process, the largest application is Coke Oven Gas, followed by Coal and Natural Gas.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Methanol Synthesis Catalysts Market

In 2020, the global Methanol Synthesis Catalysts market size was US$ 480.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 685.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2027.

Global Methanol Synthesis Catalysts Scope and Market Size

Methanol Synthesis Catalysts market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Methanol Synthesis Catalysts market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Methanol Synthesis Catalysts market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Methanol Synthesis Catalysts product introduction, recent developments, Methanol Synthesis Catalysts sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

