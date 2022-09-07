Global Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
This report studies the Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst market, Hydrotreating, formally known as hydrodesulfurization (HDS), is a chemical process used on natural gas and refined petroleum. The aim of this process is to decrease the amount of sulfur in the petroleum by increasing the amount of hydrogen in the product. This is done for a variety of reasons, such as decreasing the environment impact when these petroleum products are used, and to keep the reforming units that process the petroleum from being poisoned. Most of the sulfur produced annually comes from this process.
In hydrotreating, hydrogen is introduced into a mixture to increase the overall hydrogen count. Petroleum undergoes what is specifically called hydrogenolysis. This is when the carbon and sulfur bond contained within petroleum is split, and a hydrogen atom is linked to both the carbon and the sulfur atom. Through this process, the sulfur can be removed from the petroleum until it reaches an acceptable level.
After hydrotreating, the remaining sulfur is reduced to either sulfuric acid or byproduct sulfur, which is similar to its natural elemental state. Most of the sulfur made and purchased comes from this process, because there is a large supply of sulfur leftover from the petroleum refineries after hydrotreating is finished. Aside from making the petroleum refinery more money, this means less sulfur has to be mined to adequately supply the market. Sulfur is the primary element removed from the fuel with hydrotreating, but there are other elements removed as well that are thought of as unwanted in petroleum. Both unsaturated hydrocarbons and nitrogen are taken out of the petroleum supply. This further purifies the fuel and improves its value.
The global Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst market is dominated by Advanced Refractory Technologies (ART), Albemarle Corp, Criterion, Honeywell UOP and Haldor Topsoe A/S, with the top six players accounting for about 80% of the market share.
The United States is the largest market for hydrodesulfurization catalysts, with a market share of about 40%, followed by China and Europe, each with about 20%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst Market
In 2020, the global Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst market size was US$ 1059.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1167.9 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2027.
Global Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst Scope and Market Size
Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst market is segmented into
Load Type
Non-Load Type
Segment by Application, the Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst market is segmented into
Diesel Hydrotreat
Naphtha
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst Market Share Analysis
Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst product introduction, recent developments, Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Advanced Refining Technologies (ART)
Albemarle Corp
Criterion
Honeywell UOP
Haldor Topsoe A/S
Axens S.A
Johnson Matthey PLC
JGC C&C
Sinopec
CNPC
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Load Type
1.2.3 Non-Load Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Diesel Hydrotreat
1.3.3 Naphtha
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/