Global and China Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For China market, this report focuses on the Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

Segment by Type

Hydrolases

Oxidoreductases

Transferases

Others

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages

Cleaning Agents

Agriculture & Feed

Biofuel Production

Biopharmaceuticals

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

BASF

Codexis

DuPont

Novozymes

Royal DSM

AB Enzymes

Amano Enzymes

Chr. Hansen

Dyadic International

Soufflet Group

Lonza

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Hydrolases
1.2.3 Oxidoreductases
1.2.4 Transferases
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Food & Beverages
1.3.3 Cleaning Agents
1.3.4 Agriculture & Feed
1.3.5 Biofuel Production
1.3.6 Biopharmaceuticals
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst Revenu

 

