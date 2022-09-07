High Purity Rare Earth Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States High Purity Rare Earth Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global High Purity Rare Earth Scope and Market Size

High Purity Rare Earth market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Purity Rare Earth market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the High Purity Rare Earth market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Light Rare Earth

Heavy Rare Earth

Segment by Application

New Energy Vehicles

New Display and Lighting

Industrial Robot

Electronics and Information

Aerospace and Defense

High-End Equipment Manufacturing

The report on the High Purity Rare Earth market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Azelis

Hitachi Metals

Neo Performance Materials

USA Rare Earth

American Elements

Lynas

Xiamen Tungsten

China Rare Earth

Aluminum Corporation of China

GRINM Group

Western Minmetals

Baotou Research Institution of Rare Earth

Huizhou Tuopu Metal Materials

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global High Purity Rare Earth consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of High Purity Rare Earth market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global High Purity Rare Earth manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the High Purity Rare Earth with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of High Purity Rare Earth submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global High Purity Rare Earth Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global High Purity Rare Earth Market Size by Region

5.1 Global High Purity Rare Earth Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global High Purity Rare Earth Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global High Purity Rare Earth Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global High Purity Rare Earth Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global High Purity Rare Earth Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global High Purity Rare Earth Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global High Purity Rare Earth Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America High Purity Rare Earth Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America High Purity Rare Earth Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific High Purity Rare Earth Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific High Purity Rare Earth Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe High Purity Rare Earth Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe High Purity Rare Earth Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America High Purity Rare Earth Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America High Purity Rare Earth Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa High Purity Rare Earth Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa High Purity Rare Earth Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Azelis

7.1.1 Azelis Corporation Information

7.1.2 Azelis Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Azelis High Purity Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Azelis High Purity Rare Earth Products Offered

7.1.5 Azelis Recent Development

7.2 Hitachi Metals

7.2.1 Hitachi Metals Corporation Information

7.2.2 Hitachi Metals Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Hitachi Metals High Purity Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Hitachi Metals High Purity Rare Earth Products Offered

7.2.5 Hitachi Metals Recent Development

7.3 Neo Performance Materials

7.3.1 Neo Performance Materials Corporation Information

7.3.2 Neo Performance Materials Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Neo Performance Materials High Purity Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Neo Performance Materials High Purity Rare Earth Products Offered

7.3.5 Neo Performance Materials Recent Development

7.4 USA Rare Earth

7.4.1 USA Rare Earth Corporation Information

7.4.2 USA Rare Earth Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 USA Rare Earth High Purity Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 USA Rare Earth High Purity Rare Earth Products Offered

7.4.5 USA Rare Earth Recent Development

7.5 American Elements

7.5.1 American Elements Corporation Information

7.5.2 American Elements Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 American Elements High Purity Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 American Elements High Purity Rare Earth Products Offered

7.5.5 American Elements Recent Development

7.6 Lynas

7.6.1 Lynas Corporation Information

7.6.2 Lynas Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Lynas High Purity Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Lynas High Purity Rare Earth Products Offered

7.6.5 Lynas Recent Development

7.7 Xiamen Tungsten

7.7.1 Xiamen Tungsten Corporation Information

7.7.2 Xiamen Tungsten Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Xiamen Tungsten High Purity Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Xiamen Tungsten High Purity Rare Earth Products Offered

7.7.5 Xiamen Tungsten Recent Development

7.8 China Rare Earth

7.8.1 China Rare Earth Corporation Information

7.8.2 China Rare Earth Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 China Rare Earth High Purity Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 China Rare Earth High Purity Rare Earth Products Offered

7.8.5 China Rare Earth Recent Development

7.9 Aluminum Corporation of China

7.9.1 Aluminum Corporation of China Corporation Information

7.9.2 Aluminum Corporation of China Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Aluminum Corporation of China High Purity Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Aluminum Corporation of China High Purity Rare Earth Products Offered

7.9.5 Aluminum Corporation of China Recent Development

7.10 GRINM Group

7.10.1 GRINM Group Corporation Information

7.10.2 GRINM Group Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 GRINM Group High Purity Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 GRINM Group High Purity Rare Earth Products Offered

7.10.5 GRINM Group Recent Development

7.11 Western Minmetals

7.11.1 Western Minmetals Corporation Information

7.11.2 Western Minmetals Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Western Minmetals High Purity Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Western Minmetals High Purity Rare Earth Products Offered

7.11.5 Western Minmetals Recent Development

7.12 Baotou Research Institution of Rare Earth

7.12.1 Baotou Research Institution of Rare Earth Corporation Information

7.12.2 Baotou Research Institution of Rare Earth Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Baotou Research Institution of Rare Earth High Purity Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Baotou Research Institution of Rare Earth Products Offered

7.12.5 Baotou Research Institution of Rare Earth Recent Development

7.13 Huizhou Tuopu Metal Materials

7.13.1 Huizhou Tuopu Metal Materials Corporation Information

7.13.2 Huizhou Tuopu Metal Materials Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Huizhou Tuopu Metal Materials High Purity Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Huizhou Tuopu Metal Materials Products Offered

7.13.5 Huizhou Tuopu Metal Materials Recent Development

Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

