Geological Drilling Rig Market 2022
Geological Drilling Rig market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Geological Drilling Rig market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Core Drilling Rig
Water Source Drilling Rig
Prospecting Rig
Others
Segment by Application
Coal Field
Oil
Metallurgy
Mineral
Nuclear Industry
Others
By Company
Oil States International
Veristic Technologies
Terra Sonic International
American Jereh International
Liebherr
Gonzales Electrical Systems
Basic Equipment
Diedrich Drill
Loos & Co
Axon Energy Products
TMG Manufacturing
Service King Mfg
Soilmec North America
Gus Pech Mfg
Schramm
STI
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Geological Drilling Rig Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Geological Drilling Rig Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Core Drilling Rig
1.2.3 Water Source Drilling Rig
1.2.4 Prospecting Rig
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Geological Drilling Rig Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Coal Field
1.3.3 Oil
1.3.4 Metallurgy
1.3.5 Mineral
1.3.6 Nuclear Industry
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Geological Drilling Rig Production
2.1 Global Geological Drilling Rig Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Geological Drilling Rig Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Geological Drilling Rig Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Geological Drilling Rig Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Geological Drilling Rig Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Geological Drilling Rig Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Geological Drilling Rig Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Geological Drilling Rig Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Geological Drilling Rig Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Geological Drill
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Geological Drilling Rig Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Geological Drilling Rig Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Geological Drilling Rig Market Research Report 2021