G-line Photoresist Market 2022

G-line Photoresist market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global G-line Photoresist market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Photopolymerization

 

Light Decomposition Type

 

Photocrosslinked

Segment by Application

Analog Semiconductors

Light-Emitting Diodes LEDs

Microelectromechanical Systems MEMS

Solar Photovoltaics PV

Microfluidics & Biochips

Optoelectronics/Photonics

By Company

JSR Corporation

Fujifilm Electronic

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Everlight

Dow

Nata Chem

BASF

Kurokin Kasei

San-Apro

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 G-line Photoresist Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global G-line Photoresist Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Photopolymerization
1.2.3 Light Decomposition Type
1.2.4 Photocrosslinked
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global G-line Photoresist Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Analog Semiconductors
1.3.3 Light-Emitting Diodes LEDs
1.3.4 Microelectromechanical Systems MEMS
1.3.5 Solar Photovoltaics PV
1.3.6 Microfluidics & Biochips
1.3.7 Optoelectronics/Photonics
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global G-line Photoresist Production
2.1 Global G-line Photoresist Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global G-line Photoresist Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global G-line Photoresist Production by Region
2.3.1 Global G-line Photoresist Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global G-line Photoresist Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global G-line Photoresist Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global G-line Photoresist Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global G-line Photoresist Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global G-line Photoresist Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global

 

