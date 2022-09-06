Uncategorized

Ceramic Compound Target Market 2022

Ceramic Compound Target market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ceramic Compound Target market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Oxide

 

Silicide

 

Carbide

Sulfide

Segment by Application

Semiconductor Chip

Flat Panel Display

Solar Battery

Information Storage

By Company

Materion (Heraeus)

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Praxair

Plansee SE

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Hitachi Metals

Honeywell

Sumitomo Chemical

ULVAC

GRIKIN Advanced Material

TOSOH

Ningbo Jiangfeng

Advantec

Luvata

Angstrom Sciences

Umicore Thin Film Products

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ceramic Compound Target Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ceramic Compound Target Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Oxide
1.2.3 Silicide
1.2.4 Carbide
1.2.5 Sulfide
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ceramic Compound Target Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Semiconductor Chip
1.3.3 Flat Panel Display
1.3.4 Solar Battery
1.3.5 Information Storage
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Ceramic Compound Target Production
2.1 Global Ceramic Compound Target Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Ceramic Compound Target Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Ceramic Compound Target Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Ceramic Compound Target Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Ceramic Compound Target Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Ceramic Compound Target Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Ceramic Compound Target Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Ceramic Compound Target Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Ceramic Compound Target Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Ceramic Compound Target Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Cerami

 

