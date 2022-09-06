Phenolic Resin for Rubber Market 2022
Phenolic Resin for Rubber market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Phenolic Resin for Rubber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Tackifying Resin
Reinforcing Resin
Adhesive Resin
Others
Segment by Application
Natural Rubber
Styrene Butadiene Rubber
Butadiene Rubber
Others
By Company
Gabriel Performance Products
DIC
Kukdo Chemical
Mitsubishi Chemical
ShinA T&C
Hexion
Plastics Engineering Co.
JPM of Mississippi
SAE Manufacturing Specialties Corp
Von Roll USA, Inc.
HA International
Norplex-Micarta
Mitsui Chemicals America
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Phenolic Resin for Rubber Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Phenolic Resin for Rubber Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Tackifying Resin
1.2.3 Reinforcing Resin
1.2.4 Adhesive Resin
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Phenolic Resin for Rubber Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Natural Rubber
1.3.3 Styrene Butadiene Rubber
1.3.4 Butadiene Rubber
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production
2.1 Global Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Phenolic Resin for Rubber Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Phenolic Resin for Rubber Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Phenolic Resin for Rubber Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Phenolic Resin for Rubber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Phenolic Resin for Rubber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Phenolic Resin for Rubber Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Phenolic Resin for Rubbe
