Bio-based Pentylenediamine Market 2022
Bio-based Pentylenediamine market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio-based Pentylenediamine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polyamide
PDI
Epoxy Curing Agent
Organic Synthesis Intermediate
Others
Segment by Application
Spinning
Engineering Materials
Medicine
Pesticides
Organic Synthesis
Others
By Company
Cathay Biotech Inc.
Aphena Pharma Solutions
Bio-Tech Pharmacal
Goodwin Biotechnology
Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Nektar Therapeutics
Midas Pharmaceuticals
Kedrion Biopharma
Xcelthera
Anichem
ALC Bio Innovations
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
AbbVie Inc.
Ology Bioservices
QMI – Quality Management
Biomiga
Molecular Targeting Technologies
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bio-based Pentylenediamine Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bio-based Pentylenediamine Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polyamide
1.2.3 PDI
1.2.4 Epoxy Curing Agent
1.2.5 Organic Synthesis Intermediate
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bio-based Pentylenediamine Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Spinning
1.3.3 Engineering Materials
1.3.4 Medicine
1.3.5 Pesticides
1.3.6 Organic Synthesis
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Bio-based Pentylenediamine Production
2.1 Global Bio-based Pentylenediamine Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Bio-based Pentylenediamine Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Bio-based Pentylenediamine Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Bio-based Pentylenediamine Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Bio-based Pentylenediamine Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Bio-based Pentylenediamine Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Bio-based Pentylenediamine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Bio-based Pentylenediamine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Bio-based Pentylenediam
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Bio-based Pentylenediamine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Bio-based Pentylenediamine Market Research Report 2021
Bio-based Pentylenediamine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Bio-based Pentylenediamine Market Research Report 2021