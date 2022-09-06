Ammonium Sulfide Market 2022
Ammonium Sulfide market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ammonium Sulfide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Liquid
Gas
Segment by Application
Photo Development
Textile Industry
Copper Industry
Others
By Company
Sigma-Aldrich
ARKEMA
Evonik Industries
Phillips 66
Gemme Specialty Chemicals
Sachtleben Chemie GmbH
Hebei Xinji Chemical Group
SAE Manufacturing Specialties Corp
Chemicals Incorporated
Mil-Spec Industries
Mallinckrodt,Inc.
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ammonium Sulfide Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ammonium Sulfide Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Liquid
1.2.3 Gas
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ammonium Sulfide Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Photo Development
1.3.3 Textile Industry
1.3.4 Copper Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Ammonium Sulfide Production
2.1 Global Ammonium Sulfide Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Ammonium Sulfide Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Ammonium Sulfide Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Ammonium Sulfide Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Ammonium Sulfide Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Ammonium Sulfide Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Ammonium Sulfide Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Ammonium Sulfide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Ammonium Sulfide Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Ammonium Sulfide Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Ammonium Sulfide Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Ammonium Sulfide by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Ammonium Sulfide Revenue by Region
