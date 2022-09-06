Uncategorized

Boric Anhydride Market 2022

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore2 hours ago
1 2 minutes read

Boric Anhydride market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Boric Anhydride market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Molten Form

 

Powder

 

Others

Segment by Application

Herbicide

Metallurgical Industry

Flux

Catalyst

Refractory

Others

By Company

Acros Organics

3B Scientific (Wuhan) Corp

Alfa Chemistry

VWR

ZINC

Sigma-Aldrich

Ark Pharm

VladaChem

BOC Sciences

Beijing FutureCeed Biotechnology

Greenpharma

MuseChem

Hairui Chemical

AKos Consulting & Solutions

AA BLOCKS

3WAY PHARM INC

Smolecule

Alfa Aesar

Ambeed

LEAPCHEM

Finetech Industry Limited

Aaron Chemicals LLC

BLD Pharm

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Boric Anhydride Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Boric Anhydride Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Molten Form
1.2.3 Powder
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Boric Anhydride Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Herbicide
1.3.3 Metallurgical Industry
1.3.4 Flux
1.3.5 Catalyst
1.3.6 Refractory
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Boric Anhydride Production
2.1 Global Boric Anhydride Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Boric Anhydride Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Boric Anhydride Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Boric Anhydride Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Boric Anhydride Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Boric Anhydride Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Boric Anhydride Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Boric Anhydride Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Boric Anhydride Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Boric Anhydride Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Boric Anhydride Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Boric Anhydride by Region (2023-2028)
 

 

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/

Similar Reports:

Boric Anhydride Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Boric Anhydride Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Boric Anhydride Market Research Report 2021

https://www.primemarketreports.com/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore2 hours ago
1 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Global Acoustic Release Systems Market 2020 : Industry Size, Share, Growth, Forecasts to 2027 by Types (Oceano 500kg, Oceano 2500/5000kg, Oceano HD (15-300 tons), Others) by Applications (Sea Equipment Recovery, Underwater Construction, Others)

December 17, 2021

Plate and Frame Heat Exchangers Market Recent Trends, Future Industry Growth & Forecasts To 2026: Alfa Laval, Kelvion, Danfoss, SWEP, Spx Flow, Hisaka Works

December 18, 2021

Global Parsley Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

June 28, 2022

Global Adhesives for Electronics Assembly Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

3 weeks ago
Back to top button