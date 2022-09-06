Boric Oxide Market 2022

Boric Oxide market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Boric Oxide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Purity 98%

Purity 99.99%

Others

Segment by Application

Special Glasses

Refractory

Special Ceramics

Metallurgical Industry

Others

By Company

Etimine USA,Inc.

National Borax Corp.

U.S. Borax Inc.

Henan DaKen Chemical CO.,LTD.

Shanghai Zheyan Biotech Co.,Ltd.

Strem Chemicals,Inc.

Henan Tianfu Chemical Co.,Ltd.

CJ Chemicals

SAE Manufacturing Specialties Corp

American Borate Co.

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Boric Oxide Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Boric Oxide Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Purity 98%

1.2.3 Purity 99.99%

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Boric Oxide Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Special Glasses

1.3.3 Refractory

1.3.4 Special Ceramics

1.3.5 Metallurgical Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Boric Oxide Production

2.1 Global Boric Oxide Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Boric Oxide Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Boric Oxide Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Boric Oxide Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Boric Oxide Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Boric Oxide Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Boric Oxide Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Boric Oxide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Boric Oxide Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Boric Oxide Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Boric Oxide Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Boric Oxide by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Boric Oxide Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global B

