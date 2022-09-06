Building Wire Market 2022
Building Wire market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Building Wire market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
by Core Material
Copper
Aluminum
by Product Type
Metal-clad cables
Nonmetallic Sheathed Cables
Service Entrance Cables
Thermoplastic and Thermoset Insulated Wires and Cables
Others
Segment by Application
Residential Building
Commercial Building
Industrial Building
By Company
Sourhwire
Cerrowire
General Cable
Belden
Prysmian Group
Nexans
Sumitomo Electric
LS Cable & System
Rowe Industries
Multicom
Furukawa Electric
Baosheng Sciences & Technology Innovation
Coleman Cable
NKT
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Building Wire Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Building Wire Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Copper
1.2.3 Aluminum
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Building Wire Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential Building
1.3.3 Commercial Building
1.3.4 Industrial Building
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Building Wire Production
2.1 Global Building Wire Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Building Wire Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Building Wire Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Building Wire Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Building Wire Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Building Wire Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Building Wire Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Building Wire Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Building Wire Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Building Wire Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Building Wire Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Building Wire by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Building Wire Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Building Wire Revenue by Region (2017-202
