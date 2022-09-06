Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Sales Market Report 2021
The global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
The Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.
By Company
BASF
Codexis
DuPont
Novozymes
Royal DSM
AB Enzymes
Amano Enzymes
Chr. Hansen
Dyadic International
Soufflet Group
Lonza
Table of content
1 Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market Overview
1.1 Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Product Scope
1.2 Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Hydrolases
1.2.3 Oxidoreductases
1.2.4 Transferases
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Food & Beverages
1.3.3 Cleaning Agents
1.3.4 Biofuel Production
1.3.5 Agriculture & Feed
1.3.6 Biopharmaceuticals
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
