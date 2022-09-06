No-Code AI Platform Market SWOT Analysis including key players Clarifai,Akkio

The No-Code AI Platform market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global No-Code AI Platform market size was valued at USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during review period.

The No-Code AI Platform market in the USA. is estimated at USD million in 2022, which currently accounts for a % share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is estimated at USD million in 2022 and holds a % percent.

Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) occupied for % of the No-Code AI Platform global market in 2021, and it is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. In terms of product type, No-code AI Tools segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key companies of No-Code AI Platform include Clarifai, Caspio, Google, Amazon and Microsoft, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segment by Type (2017-2028; USD Million)

No-code AI Tools

Services

Market segment by Application (2017-2028; USD Million)

Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

The key market players for global No-Code AI Platform market are listed below:

Clarifai

Caspio

Google

Amazon

Microsoft

Akkio

Apteo

Runway

QuickBase

AgilePoint

MonkeyLearn

Levity

Intersect Labs

Apple

DataRobot

Key Features:

Global No-Code AI Platform market size and forecasts, in consumption value ($ Million), 2017-2028

Global No-Code AI Platform market size and forecasts by region and country, in consumption value ($ Million), 2017-2028

Global No-Code AI Platform market size and forecasts, by Type and by Application, in consumption value ($ Million), 2017-2028

Global No-Code AI Platform market shares of main players, in revenue ($ Million), 2017-2022

The Primary Objectives in This Report Are:

To determine the size of the total market opportunity of global and key countries

To assess the growth potential for No-Code AI Platform

To forecast future growth in each product and end-use market

To assess competitive factors affecting the marketplace

This report profiles key players in the global No-Code AI Platform market based on the following parameters – company overview, production, value, price, gross margin, product portfolio, geographical presence, and key developments. Key companies covered as a part of this study include ASE Group, Amkor, JECT, SPIL and Powertech Technology Inc, etc.

This report also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence.

Market segmentation

No-Code AI Platform market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for consumption value by Type and by Application. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe No-Code AI Platform product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top players of No-Code AI Platform, with revenue, gross margin and global market share of No-Code AI Platform from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the No-Code AI Platform competitive situation, revenue and global market share of top players are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4 and 5, to segment the market size by Type and application, with revenue and growth rate by Type, application, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10, to break the market size data at the country level, with revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and No-Code AI Platform market forecast, by regions, type and application, with revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 11 and 12, to describe No-Code AI Platform research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-176 6505 2062

WeChat: 17665052062

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG