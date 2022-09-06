Offshore Contract Drilling Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Offshore Contract Drilling Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global Offshore Contract Drilling Scope and Market Size

Offshore Contract Drilling market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Offshore Contract Drilling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Offshore Contract Drilling market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Jackups

Semisubmersibles

Drill Ships

Others

Segment by Application

Shallow Water

Deep and Ultra-deepwater

The report on the Offshore Contract Drilling market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Transocean LTD

Seadrill Ltd

ENSCO PLC

Noble Drilling PLC

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc

China Oilfield Services Limited

Rowan Companies PLC

Maersk Group

Ocean Rig UDW Inc

Saipem SpA

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Offshore Contract Drilling consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Offshore Contract Drilling market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Offshore Contract Drilling manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Offshore Contract Drilling with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Offshore Contract Drilling submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Offshore Contract Drilling Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Offshore Contract Drilling Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Offshore Contract Drilling Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Offshore Contract Drilling Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Offshore Contract Drilling Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Offshore Contract Drilling Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Offshore Contract Drilling Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Offshore Contract Drilling Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Offshore Contract Drilling Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Offshore Contract Drilling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Offshore Contract Drilling Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Offshore Contract Drilling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Offshore Contract Drilling Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Offshore Contract Drilling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Offshore Contract Drilling Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Offshore Contract Drilling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Offshore Contract Drilling Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Contract Drilling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Contract Drilling Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Transocean LTD

7.1.1 Transocean LTD Company Details

7.1.2 Transocean LTD Business Overview

7.1.3 Transocean LTD Offshore Contract Drilling Introduction

7.1.4 Transocean LTD Revenue in Offshore Contract Drilling Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Transocean LTD Recent Development

7.2 Seadrill Ltd

7.2.1 Seadrill Ltd Company Details

7.2.2 Seadrill Ltd Business Overview

7.2.3 Seadrill Ltd Offshore Contract Drilling Introduction

7.2.4 Seadrill Ltd Revenue in Offshore Contract Drilling Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Seadrill Ltd Recent Development

7.3 ENSCO PLC

7.3.1 ENSCO PLC Company Details

7.3.2 ENSCO PLC Business Overview

7.3.3 ENSCO PLC Offshore Contract Drilling Introduction

7.3.4 ENSCO PLC Revenue in Offshore Contract Drilling Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 ENSCO PLC Recent Development

7.4 Noble Drilling PLC

7.4.1 Noble Drilling PLC Company Details

7.4.2 Noble Drilling PLC Business Overview

7.4.3 Noble Drilling PLC Offshore Contract Drilling Introduction

7.4.4 Noble Drilling PLC Revenue in Offshore Contract Drilling Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Noble Drilling PLC Recent Development

7.5 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc

7.5.1 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc Company Details

7.5.2 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc Business Overview

7.5.3 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc Offshore Contract Drilling Introduction

7.5.4 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc Revenue in Offshore Contract Drilling Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc Recent Development

7.6 China Oilfield Services Limited

7.6.1 China Oilfield Services Limited Company Details

7.6.2 China Oilfield Services Limited Business Overview

7.6.3 China Oilfield Services Limited Offshore Contract Drilling Introduction

7.6.4 China Oilfield Services Limited Revenue in Offshore Contract Drilling Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 China Oilfield Services Limited Recent Development

7.7 Rowan Companies PLC

7.7.1 Rowan Companies PLC Company Details

7.7.2 Rowan Companies PLC Business Overview

7.7.3 Rowan Companies PLC Offshore Contract Drilling Introduction

7.7.4 Rowan Companies PLC Revenue in Offshore Contract Drilling Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Rowan Companies PLC Recent Development

7.8 Maersk Group

7.8.1 Maersk Group Company Details

7.8.2 Maersk Group Business Overview

7.8.3 Maersk Group Offshore Contract Drilling Introduction

7.8.4 Maersk Group Revenue in Offshore Contract Drilling Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Maersk Group Recent Development

7.9 Ocean Rig UDW Inc

7.9.1 Ocean Rig UDW Inc Company Details

7.9.2 Ocean Rig UDW Inc Business Overview

7.9.3 Ocean Rig UDW Inc Offshore Contract Drilling Introduction

7.9.4 Ocean Rig UDW Inc Revenue in Offshore Contract Drilling Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Ocean Rig UDW Inc Recent Development

7.10 Saipem SpA

7.10.1 Saipem SpA Company Details

7.10.2 Saipem SpA Business Overview

7.10.3 Saipem SpA Offshore Contract Drilling Introduction

7.10.4 Saipem SpA Revenue in Offshore Contract Drilling Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Saipem SpA Recent Development

