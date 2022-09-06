Global Hydrogenation Catalyst Market Insights and Forecast to 2027
Hydrogenation Catalyst market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hydrogenation Catalyst market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
Transition Metal Based Catalysts
Noble Metal Based Catalyst
Other
Transition metal based catalyst is the major type of catalyst which takes market share of 92.10% in 2018.
Segment by Application
Refining
Petrochemicals
Oil & Fat Hydrogenation
Other
53.91% of the hydrogenation catalyst market demand (revenue) in refining, 27.71% in petrochemicals, and 9.92% in oil & fat hydrogenation in 2018.
By Company
BASF
Clariant
Evonik
Advanced Refining Technologies (ART)
Criterion
Johnson Matthey
Axens
UOP
Haldor Topsoe
Albemarle
Sinopec
CNPC
SJEP
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Southeast Asia
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hydrogenation Catalyst Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Hydrogenation Catalyst Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Transition Metal Based Catalysts
1.2.3 Noble Metal Based Catalyst
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Hydrogenation Catalyst Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Refining
1.3.3 Petrochemicals
1.3.4 Oil & Fat Hydrogenation
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Hydrogenation Catalyst Production
2.1 Global Hydrogenation Catalyst Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Hydrogenation Catalyst Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Hydrogenation Catalyst Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Hydrogenation Catalyst Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Hydrogenation Catalyst Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Southeast Asia
3 Global Hydrogenation Catalyst Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Hydrogenation Catalyst Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Hydrogenation Catalyst Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Hydrogenation Catalyst Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Hydrogenation Catalyst Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Hydrogenation Catalyst R
