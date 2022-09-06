Global Refinery Catalyst Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Refining catalyst is a substance that aids in the conversion of petroleum refinery naphthas into high-octane liquid products. Besides, it also converts low octane hydrocarbons into cyclic naphthalenes and other branched alkanes. Then, these are again dehydrogenated to produce aromatic hydrocarbons with high octane number. Refining catalyst produces high valued elements that are used in petrochemicals, diesel, and gasoline.

Global Refinery Catalyst key players include Grace Catalysts Technologies, BASF, Albemarle, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 45%.

North America is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share about 40 percent.

In terms of product, FCC Catalyst is the largest segment, with a share over 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Dispersed Catalyst, followed by Supported Catalyst.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Refinery Catalyst Market

In 2020, the global Refinery Catalyst market size was US$ 5012 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6116 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2027.

Global Refinery Catalyst Scope and Market Size

Refinery Catalyst market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Refinery Catalyst market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Refinery Catalyst market is segmented into

FCC Catalysts

Hydro-processing Catalyst

Others

Segment by Application, the Refinery Catalyst market is segmented into

Dispersed Catalyst

Supported Catalyst

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Refinery Catalyst Market Share Analysis

Refinery Catalyst market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Refinery Catalyst product introduction, recent developments, Refinery Catalyst sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Grace Catalysts Technologies

BASF

Albemarle

Criterion

Johnson Matthey

Haldor Topsoe

UOP (Honeywell)

Axens

JGC C&C

Sinopec

CNPC

HCpect

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Refinery Catalyst Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Refinery Catalyst Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 FCC Catalysts

1.2.3 Hydro-processing Catalyst

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Refinery Catalyst Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Dispersed Catalyst

1.3.3 Supported Catalyst

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Refinery Catalyst Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Refinery Catalyst Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Refinery Catalyst Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Refinery Catalyst Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Refinery Catalyst Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Refinery Catalyst Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Refinery Catalyst Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Refinery Catalyst Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Refinery Catalyst Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Refinery Catalyst Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Refinery Catalyst Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Refinery Catalyst Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Refinery Catalyst by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Refinery Catalyst Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Refinery Catalyst Sa

