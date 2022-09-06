Global Alkylation Catalysts Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Alkylation is the transfer of an alkyl group from one molecule to another. Alkylation of isobutane with olefins in the petroleum is an important industrial process to improve the octane number.

Major manufacturers in this industry include Exxon Mobil, Sinopec and UOP, whose revenue accounts for 35.68%, 19.10% and 19.53% respectively in 2019. By region, the Asia Pacific region has the highest share of income, at about 51 percent in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Alkylation Catalysts Market

In 2020, the global Alkylation Catalysts market size was US$ 112.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 139.9 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.

Global Alkylation Catalysts Scope and Market Size

Alkylation Catalysts market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Alkylation Catalysts market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Alkylation Catalysts market is segmented into

ZSM-5 Zeolite

? Zeolite

Others

Zsm-5 zeolites have the highest percentage of income by type, accounting for 75.8% in 2019.

Segment by Application, the Alkylation Catalysts market is segmented into

Ethylbenzene and Cumene Production

Alkane

Others

According to the application, Ethylbenzene and Cumene Production income ratio is the highest, accounted for more than 91% in 2019.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Alkylation Catalysts Market Share Analysis

Alkylation Catalysts market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Alkylation Catalysts product introduction, recent developments, Alkylation Catalysts sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Exxon Mobil

Versalis

Sinopec

Albemarle

Honeywell (Honeywell UOP)

