Global Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

This report studies the Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst market, Hydrotreating, formally known as hydrodesulfurization (HDS), is a chemical process used on natural gas and refined petroleum. The aim of this process is to decrease the amount of sulfur in the petroleum by increasing the amount of hydrogen in the product. This is done for a variety of reasons, such as decreasing the environment impact when these petroleum products are used, and to keep the reforming units that process the petroleum from being poisoned. Most of the sulfur produced annually comes from this process.

In hydrotreating, hydrogen is introduced into a mixture to increase the overall hydrogen count. Petroleum undergoes what is specifically called hydrogenolysis. This is when the carbon and sulfur bond contained within petroleum is split, and a hydrogen atom is linked to both the carbon and the sulfur atom. Through this process, the sulfur can be removed from the petroleum until it reaches an acceptable level.

After hydrotreating, the remaining sulfur is reduced to either sulfuric acid or byproduct sulfur, which is similar to its natural elemental state. Most of the sulfur made and purchased comes from this process, because there is a large supply of sulfur leftover from the petroleum refineries after hydrotreating is finished. Aside from making the petroleum refinery more money, this means less sulfur has to be mined to adequately supply the market. Sulfur is the primary element removed from the fuel with hydrotreating, but there are other elements removed as well that are thought of as unwanted in petroleum. Both unsaturated hydrocarbons and nitrogen are taken out of the petroleum supply. This further purifies the fuel and improves its value.

The global Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst market is dominated by Advanced Refractory Technologies (ART), Albemarle Corp, Criterion, Honeywell UOP and Haldor Topsoe A/S, with the top six players accounting for about 80% of the market share.

The United States is the largest market for hydrodesulfurization catalysts, with a market share of about 40%, followed by China and Europe, each with about 20%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst Market

In 2020, the global Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst market size was US$ 1059.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1167.9 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2027.

Global Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst Scope and Market Size

Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst market is segmented into

Load Type

Non-Load Type

Segment by Application, the Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst market is segmented into

Diesel Hydrotreat

Naphtha

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst Market Share Analysis

Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst product introduction, recent developments, Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Advanced Refining Technologies (ART)

Albemarle Corp

Criterion

Honeywell UOP

Haldor Topsoe A/S

Axens S.A

Johnson Matthey PLC

JGC C&C

Sinopec

CNPC

