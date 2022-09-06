Global and China Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
Hydrolases
Oxidoreductases
Transferases
Others
Segment by Application
Food & Beverages
Cleaning Agents
Agriculture & Feed
Biofuel Production
Biopharmaceuticals
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
BASF
Codexis
DuPont
Novozymes
Royal DSM
AB Enzymes
Amano Enzymes
Chr. Hansen
Dyadic International
Soufflet Group
Lonza
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Hydrolases
1.2.3 Oxidoreductases
1.2.4 Transferases
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Food & Beverages
1.3.3 Cleaning Agents
1.3.4 Agriculture & Feed
1.3.5 Biofuel Production
1.3.6 Biopharmaceuticals
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst Revenu
