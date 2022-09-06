Metal Recycling Service Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Metal Recycling Service Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global Metal Recycling Service Scope and Market Size

Metal Recycling Service market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Recycling Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Metal Recycling Service market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click：

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/372524/metal-recycling-service

Segment by Type

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Copper

Ingot

Other

Segment by Application

Industry

Architecture

Electronic

Other

The report on the Metal Recycling Service market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Schnitzer Steel Industries

Wieland Chase LLC

Franz Hillebrand KG

Hammerer Aluminium Industries GmbH

Hütte Klein-Reichenbach

Kunststoffrecycling CKT GmbH & Co.KG

Lech-Stahlwerke GmbH

Stockach Aluminium GmbH

Thöni Deutschland GmbH

Metkom Group

M Lego

Regeal Affimet

Damco Aluminium Delfzijl Coöperatie U.A.

Przedsiębiorstwo Metali Nieżelaznych Bobrek Sp. j.

Hunan Hongtuo Aluminum Co., Ltd.

Century Metal Recycling

Nikkei MC Aluminum Co., Ltd.

Asuka Industries, Inc.

Suzuki Shokai Co., Ltd.

Zimco Aluminium Company

Alfa Metal Alüminyum Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.

Arslan Alüminyum A.S.

Mayco Industries

River Metals Recycling LLC

Metro Group, Inc.

SADOFF Iron & Metal Company

Thunder Contracting, LLC

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Metal Recycling Service consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Metal Recycling Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Metal Recycling Service manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Metal Recycling Service with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Metal Recycling Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Metal Recycling Service Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Metal Recycling Service Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Metal Recycling Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Metal Recycling Service Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Metal Recycling Service Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Metal Recycling Service Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Metal Recycling Service Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Metal Recycling Service Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Metal Recycling Service Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Metal Recycling Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Metal Recycling Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Recycling Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Recycling Service Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Metal Recycling Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Metal Recycling Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Metal Recycling Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Metal Recycling Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Recycling Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Recycling Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Schnitzer Steel Industries

7.1.1 Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Details

7.1.2 Schnitzer Steel Industries Business Overview

7.1.3 Schnitzer Steel Industries Metal Recycling Service Introduction

7.1.4 Schnitzer Steel Industries Revenue in Metal Recycling Service Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Schnitzer Steel Industries Recent Development

7.2 Wieland Chase LLC

7.2.1 Wieland Chase LLC Company Details

7.2.2 Wieland Chase LLC Business Overview

7.2.3 Wieland Chase LLC Metal Recycling Service Introduction

7.2.4 Wieland Chase LLC Revenue in Metal Recycling Service Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Wieland Chase LLC Recent Development

7.3 Franz Hillebrand KG

7.3.1 Franz Hillebrand KG Company Details

7.3.2 Franz Hillebrand KG Business Overview

7.3.3 Franz Hillebrand KG Metal Recycling Service Introduction

7.3.4 Franz Hillebrand KG Revenue in Metal Recycling Service Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Franz Hillebrand KG Recent Development

7.4 Hammerer Aluminium Industries GmbH

7.4.1 Hammerer Aluminium Industries GmbH Company Details

7.4.2 Hammerer Aluminium Industries GmbH Business Overview

7.4.3 Hammerer Aluminium Industries GmbH Metal Recycling Service Introduction

7.4.4 Hammerer Aluminium Industries GmbH Revenue in Metal Recycling Service Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Hammerer Aluminium Industries GmbH Recent Development

7.5 Hütte Klein-Reichenbach

7.5.1 Hütte Klein-Reichenbach Company Details

7.5.2 Hütte Klein-Reichenbach Business Overview

7.5.3 Hütte Klein-Reichenbach Metal Recycling Service Introduction

7.5.4 Hütte Klein-Reichenbach Revenue in Metal Recycling Service Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Hütte Klein-Reichenbach Recent Development

7.6 Kunststoffrecycling CKT GmbH & Co.KG

7.6.1 Kunststoffrecycling CKT GmbH & Co.KG Company Details

7.6.2 Kunststoffrecycling CKT GmbH & Co.KG Business Overview

7.6.3 Kunststoffrecycling CKT GmbH & Co.KG Metal Recycling Service Introduction

7.6.4 Kunststoffrecycling CKT GmbH & Co.KG Revenue in Metal Recycling Service Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Kunststoffrecycling CKT GmbH & Co.KG Recent Development

7.7 Lech-Stahlwerke GmbH

7.7.1 Lech-Stahlwerke GmbH Company Details

7.7.2 Lech-Stahlwerke GmbH Business Overview

7.7.3 Lech-Stahlwerke GmbH Metal Recycling Service Introduction

7.7.4 Lech-Stahlwerke GmbH Revenue in Metal Recycling Service Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Lech-Stahlwerke GmbH Recent Development

7.8 Stockach Aluminium GmbH

7.8.1 Stockach Aluminium GmbH Company Details

7.8.2 Stockach Aluminium GmbH Business Overview

7.8.3 Stockach Aluminium GmbH Metal Recycling Service Introduction

7.8.4 Stockach Aluminium GmbH Revenue in Metal Recycling Service Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Stockach Aluminium GmbH Recent Development

7.9 Thöni Deutschland GmbH

7.9.1 Thöni Deutschland GmbH Company Details

7.9.2 Thöni Deutschland GmbH Business Overview

7.9.3 Thöni Deutschland GmbH Metal Recycling Service Introduction

7.9.4 Thöni Deutschland GmbH Revenue in Metal Recycling Service Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Thöni Deutschland GmbH Recent Development

7.10 Metkom Group

7.10.1 Metkom Group Company Details

7.10.2 Metkom Group Business Overview

7.10.3 Metkom Group Metal Recycling Service Introduction

7.10.4 Metkom Group Revenue in Metal Recycling Service Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Metkom Group Recent Development

7.11 M Lego

7.11.1 M Lego Company Details

7.11.2 M Lego Business Overview

7.11.3 M Lego Metal Recycling Service Introduction

7.11.4 M Lego Revenue in Metal Recycling Service Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 M Lego Recent Development

7.12 Regeal Affimet

7.12.1 Regeal Affimet Company Details

7.12.2 Regeal Affimet Business Overview

7.12.3 Regeal Affimet Metal Recycling Service Introduction

7.12.4 Regeal Affimet Revenue in Metal Recycling Service Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Regeal Affimet Recent Development

7.13 Damco Aluminium Delfzijl Coöperatie U.A.

7.13.1 Damco Aluminium Delfzijl Coöperatie U.A. Company Details

7.13.2 Damco Aluminium Delfzijl Coöperatie U.A. Business Overview

7.13.3 Damco Aluminium Delfzijl Coöperatie U.A. Metal Recycling Service Introduction

7.13.4 Damco Aluminium Delfzijl Coöperatie U.A. Revenue in Metal Recycling Service Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Damco Aluminium Delfzijl Coöperatie U.A. Recent Development

7.14 Przedsiębiorstwo Metali Nieżelaznych Bobrek Sp. j.

7.14.1 Przedsiębiorstwo Metali Nieżelaznych Bobrek Sp. j. Company Details

7.14.2 Przedsiębiorstwo Metali Nieżelaznych Bobrek Sp. j. Business Overview

7.14.3 Przedsiębiorstwo Metali Nieżelaznych Bobrek Sp. j. Metal Recycling Service Introduction

7.14.4 Przedsiębiorstwo Metali Nieżelaznych Bobrek Sp. j. Revenue in Metal Recycling Service Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Przedsiębiorstwo Metali Nieżelaznych Bobrek Sp. j. Recent Development

7.15 Hunan Hongtuo Aluminum Co., Ltd.

7.15.1 Hunan Hongtuo Aluminum Co., Ltd. Company Details

7.15.2 Hunan Hongtuo Aluminum Co., Ltd. Business Overview

7.15.3 Hunan Hongtuo Aluminum Co., Ltd. Metal Recycling Service Introduction

7.15.4 Hunan Hongtuo Aluminum Co., Ltd. Revenue in Metal Recycling Service Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Hunan Hongtuo Aluminum Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.16 Century Metal Recycling

7.16.1 Century Metal Recycling Company Details

7.16.2 Century Metal Recycling Business Overview

7.16.3 Century Metal Recycling Metal Recycling Service Introduction

7.16.4 Century Metal Recycling Revenue in Metal Recycling Service Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Century Metal Recycling Recent Development

7.17 Nikkei MC Aluminum Co., Ltd.

7.17.1 Nikkei MC Aluminum Co., Ltd. Company Details

7.17.2 Nikkei MC Aluminum Co., Ltd. Business Overview

7.17.3 Nikkei MC Aluminum Co., Ltd. Metal Recycling Service Introduction

7.17.4 Nikkei MC Aluminum Co., Ltd. Revenue in Metal Recycling Service Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Nikkei MC Aluminum Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.18 Asuka Industries, Inc.

7.18.1 Asuka Industries, Inc. Company Details

7.18.2 Asuka Industries, Inc. Business Overview

7.18.3 Asuka Industries, Inc. Metal Recycling Service Introduction

7.18.4 Asuka Industries, Inc. Revenue in Metal Recycling Service Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Asuka Industries, Inc. Recent Development

7.19 Suzuki Shokai Co., Ltd.

7.19.1 Suzuki Shokai Co., Ltd. Company Details

7.19.2 Suzuki Shokai Co., Ltd. Business Overview

7.19.3 Suzuki Shokai Co., Ltd. Metal Recycling Service Introduction

7.19.4 Suzuki Shokai Co., Ltd. Revenue in Metal Recycling Service Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Suzuki Shokai Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.20 Zimco Aluminium Company

7.20.1 Zimco Aluminium Company Company Details

7.20.2 Zimco Aluminium Company Business Overview

7.20.3 Zimco Aluminium Company Metal Recycling Service Introduction

7.20.4 Zimco Aluminium Company Revenue in Metal Recycling Service Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Zimco Aluminium Company Recent Development

7.21 Alfa Metal Alüminyum Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.

7.21.1 Alfa Metal Alüminyum Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Company Details

7.21.2 Alfa Metal Alüminyum Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Business Overview

7.21.3 Alfa Metal Alüminyum Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Metal Recycling Service Introduction

7.21.4 Alfa Metal Alüminyum Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Revenue in Metal Recycling Service Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Alfa Metal Alüminyum Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Recent Development

7.22 Arslan Alüminyum A.S.

7.22.1 Arslan Alüminyum A.S. Company Details

7.22.2 Arslan Alüminyum A.S. Business Overview

7.22.3 Arslan Alüminyum A.S. Metal Recycling Service Introduction

7.22.4 Arslan Alüminyum A.S. Revenue in Metal Recycling Service Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 Arslan Alüminyum A.S. Recent Development

7.23 Mayco Industries

7.23.1 Mayco Industries Company Details

7.23.2 Mayco Industries Business Overview

7.23.3 Mayco Industries Metal Recycling Service Introduction

7.23.4 Mayco Industries Revenue in Metal Recycling Service Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 Mayco Industries Recent Development

7.24 River Metals Recycling LLC

7.24.1 River Metals Recycling LLC Company Details

7.24.2 River Metals Recycling LLC Business Overview

7.24.3 River Metals Recycling LLC Metal Recycling Service Introduction

7.24.4 River Metals Recycling LLC Revenue in Metal Recycling Service Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 River Metals Recycling LLC Recent Development

7.25 Metro Group, Inc.

7.25.1 Metro Group, Inc. Company Details

7.25.2 Metro Group, Inc. Business Overview

7.25.3 Metro Group, Inc. Metal Recycling Service Introduction

7.25.4 Metro Group, Inc. Revenue in Metal Recycling Service Business (2017-2022)

7.25.5 Metro Group, Inc. Recent Development

7.26 SADOFF Iron & Metal Company

7.26.1 SADOFF Iron & Metal Company Company Details

7.26.2 SADOFF Iron & Metal Company Business Overview

7.26.3 SADOFF Iron & Metal Company Metal Recycling Service Introduction

7.26.4 SADOFF Iron & Metal Company Revenue in Metal Recycling Service Business (2017-2022)

7.26.5 SADOFF Iron & Metal Company Recent Development

7.27 Thunder Contracting, LLC

7.27.1 Thunder Contracting, LLC Company Details

7.27.2 Thunder Contracting, LLC Business Overview

7.27.3 Thunder Contracting, LLC Metal Recycling Service Introduction

7.27.4 Thunder Contracting, LLC Revenue in Metal Recycling Service Business (2017-2022)

7.27.5 Thunder Contracting, LLC Recent Development

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please enter：

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/372524/metal-recycling-service

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States