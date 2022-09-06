Organic Mushroom Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2022

The Global and United States Organic Mushroom Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Organic Mushroom Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Organic Mushroom market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Organic Mushroom market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Organic Mushroom market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Organic Mushroom market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segments Covered in the Report

Organic Mushroom Market Segment by Type

Fresh Mushrooms

Dried Mushrooms

Organic Mushroom Market Segment by Application

Retail

Restaurant

Food Processing Plants

Other

The report on the Organic Mushroom market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Tongfa Group

Aojite

Qihe Biotechnology

Zhangzhou Guanyuan Food

Phillips Mushroom Farms

Cascadia Mushrooms

Smallhold

Farming Fungi

Far West Fungi

Two River Gourmet Mushrooms

Mycopolitan Mushroom

Leep Foods

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Organic Mushroom consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Organic Mushroom market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Organic Mushroom manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Organic Mushroom with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Organic Mushroom submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Organic Mushroom Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Organic Mushroom Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Organic Mushroom Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Organic Mushroom Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Organic Mushroom Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Organic Mushroom Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Organic Mushroom Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Organic Mushroom Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Organic Mushroom Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Organic Mushroom Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Organic Mushroom Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Organic Mushroom Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Organic Mushroom Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Organic Mushroom Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Organic Mushroom Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Organic Mushroom Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Organic Mushroom Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Organic Mushroom Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Organic Mushroom Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Tongfa Group

7.1.1 Tongfa Group Corporation Information

7.1.2 Tongfa Group Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Tongfa Group Organic Mushroom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Tongfa Group Organic Mushroom Products Offered

7.1.5 Tongfa Group Recent Development

7.2 Aojite

7.2.1 Aojite Corporation Information

7.2.2 Aojite Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Aojite Organic Mushroom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Aojite Organic Mushroom Products Offered

7.2.5 Aojite Recent Development

7.3 Qihe Biotechnology

7.3.1 Qihe Biotechnology Corporation Information

7.3.2 Qihe Biotechnology Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Qihe Biotechnology Organic Mushroom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Qihe Biotechnology Organic Mushroom Products Offered

7.3.5 Qihe Biotechnology Recent Development

7.4 Zhangzhou Guanyuan Food

7.4.1 Zhangzhou Guanyuan Food Corporation Information

7.4.2 Zhangzhou Guanyuan Food Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Zhangzhou Guanyuan Food Organic Mushroom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Zhangzhou Guanyuan Food Organic Mushroom Products Offered

7.4.5 Zhangzhou Guanyuan Food Recent Development

7.5 Phillips Mushroom Farms

7.5.1 Phillips Mushroom Farms Corporation Information

7.5.2 Phillips Mushroom Farms Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Phillips Mushroom Farms Organic Mushroom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Phillips Mushroom Farms Organic Mushroom Products Offered

7.5.5 Phillips Mushroom Farms Recent Development

7.6 Cascadia Mushrooms

7.6.1 Cascadia Mushrooms Corporation Information

7.6.2 Cascadia Mushrooms Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Cascadia Mushrooms Organic Mushroom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Cascadia Mushrooms Organic Mushroom Products Offered

7.6.5 Cascadia Mushrooms Recent Development

7.7 Smallhold

7.7.1 Smallhold Corporation Information

7.7.2 Smallhold Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Smallhold Organic Mushroom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Smallhold Organic Mushroom Products Offered

7.7.5 Smallhold Recent Development

7.8 Farming Fungi

7.8.1 Farming Fungi Corporation Information

7.8.2 Farming Fungi Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Farming Fungi Organic Mushroom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Farming Fungi Organic Mushroom Products Offered

7.8.5 Farming Fungi Recent Development

7.9 Far West Fungi

7.9.1 Far West Fungi Corporation Information

7.9.2 Far West Fungi Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Far West Fungi Organic Mushroom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Far West Fungi Organic Mushroom Products Offered

7.9.5 Far West Fungi Recent Development

7.10 Two River Gourmet Mushrooms

7.10.1 Two River Gourmet Mushrooms Corporation Information

7.10.2 Two River Gourmet Mushrooms Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Two River Gourmet Mushrooms Organic Mushroom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Two River Gourmet Mushrooms Organic Mushroom Products Offered

7.10.5 Two River Gourmet Mushrooms Recent Development

7.11 Mycopolitan Mushroom

7.11.1 Mycopolitan Mushroom Corporation Information

7.11.2 Mycopolitan Mushroom Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Mycopolitan Mushroom Organic Mushroom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Mycopolitan Mushroom Organic Mushroom Products Offered

7.11.5 Mycopolitan Mushroom Recent Development

7.12 Leep Foods

7.12.1 Leep Foods Corporation Information

7.12.2 Leep Foods Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Leep Foods Organic Mushroom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Leep Foods Products Offered

7.12.5 Leep Foods Recent Development

