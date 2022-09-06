Pearl Pigment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pearl Pigment in global, including the following market information:
Global Pearl Pigment Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Pearl Pigment Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT)
Global top five Pearl Pigment companies in 2020 (%)
The global Pearl Pigment market was valued at 1259.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1546.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Pearl Pigment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pearl Pigment Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Pearl Pigment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Industrial Grade Pearl Pigment
Cosmetics Grade Pearl Pigment
Global Pearl Pigment Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Pearl Pigment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Automotive
Construction
Printing
Plastic
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Leather
Others
Global Pearl Pigment Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Pearl Pigment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pearl Pigment revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pearl Pigment revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Pearl Pigment sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Pearl Pigment sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Merck KGaA
BASF
Altana
Kuncai Material Technologies
DIC Corporation
Ruicheng New Materials
Volor Pearl Pigment
CQV
Guangxi Chesir Pearl Material
RIKA Technology
Nihon Koken Kogyo
YAYANG Global
Zhejiang Angel New Materials
Yipin Pigments
Hebei Oxen New Materials
Kolortek
ISuo Chem
Nanyang LingBao
Longhua Pearl Lustre Pigments
Yortay Fine Chemicals
Leio Industrial
Pritty Pearlescent Pigments
Geotech International B.V.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pearl Pigment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pearl Pigment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pearl Pigment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pearl Pigment Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Pearl Pigment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Pearl Pigment Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pearl Pigment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pearl Pigment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pearl Pigment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pearl Pigment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pearl Pigment Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pearl Pigment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pearl Pigment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pearl Pigment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pearl Pigment Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pearl Pigment Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Pearl Pigment Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Industrial Grade Pearl Pigment
