LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Market Segment by Type

905 nm

1550 nm

1064 nm

885 mn

Others

LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Market Segment by Application

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Rail Transit

Others

The report on the LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Valeo

Robosense

Luminar

Livox

Quanergy

Waymo

Ouster

LeddarTech

Continental

Cepton

Innoviz

Ibeo

Innovusion

Huwei

Hesai

Velodyne

Denso

LeiShen Intelligent System

SureStar

Benewake

Encradar

FaseLase

Aeva

Beijing Wanji Technology

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Market Size by Region

5.1 Global LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Valeo

7.1.1 Valeo Corporation Information

7.1.2 Valeo Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Valeo LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Valeo LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Products Offered

7.1.5 Valeo Recent Development

7.2 Robosense

7.2.1 Robosense Corporation Information

7.2.2 Robosense Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Robosense LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Robosense LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Products Offered

7.2.5 Robosense Recent Development

7.3 Luminar

7.3.1 Luminar Corporation Information

7.3.2 Luminar Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Luminar LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Luminar LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Products Offered

7.3.5 Luminar Recent Development

7.4 Livox

7.4.1 Livox Corporation Information

7.4.2 Livox Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Livox LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Livox LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Products Offered

7.4.5 Livox Recent Development

7.5 Quanergy

7.5.1 Quanergy Corporation Information

7.5.2 Quanergy Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Quanergy LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Quanergy LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Products Offered

7.5.5 Quanergy Recent Development

7.6 Waymo

7.6.1 Waymo Corporation Information

7.6.2 Waymo Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Waymo LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Waymo LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Products Offered

7.6.5 Waymo Recent Development

7.7 Ouster

7.7.1 Ouster Corporation Information

7.7.2 Ouster Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Ouster LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Ouster LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Products Offered

7.7.5 Ouster Recent Development

7.8 LeddarTech

7.8.1 LeddarTech Corporation Information

7.8.2 LeddarTech Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 LeddarTech LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 LeddarTech LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Products Offered

7.8.5 LeddarTech Recent Development

7.9 Continental

7.9.1 Continental Corporation Information

7.9.2 Continental Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Continental LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Continental LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Products Offered

7.9.5 Continental Recent Development

7.10 Cepton

7.10.1 Cepton Corporation Information

7.10.2 Cepton Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Cepton LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Cepton LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Products Offered

7.10.5 Cepton Recent Development

7.11 Innoviz

7.11.1 Innoviz Corporation Information

7.11.2 Innoviz Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Innoviz LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Innoviz LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Products Offered

7.11.5 Innoviz Recent Development

7.12 Ibeo

7.12.1 Ibeo Corporation Information

7.12.2 Ibeo Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Ibeo LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Ibeo Products Offered

7.12.5 Ibeo Recent Development

7.13 Innovusion

7.13.1 Innovusion Corporation Information

7.13.2 Innovusion Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Innovusion LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Innovusion Products Offered

7.13.5 Innovusion Recent Development

7.14 Huwei

7.14.1 Huwei Corporation Information

7.14.2 Huwei Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Huwei LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Huwei Products Offered

7.14.5 Huwei Recent Development

7.15 Hesai

7.15.1 Hesai Corporation Information

7.15.2 Hesai Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Hesai LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Hesai Products Offered

7.15.5 Hesai Recent Development

7.16 Velodyne

7.16.1 Velodyne Corporation Information

7.16.2 Velodyne Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Velodyne LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Velodyne Products Offered

7.16.5 Velodyne Recent Development

7.17 Denso

7.17.1 Denso Corporation Information

7.17.2 Denso Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Denso LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Denso Products Offered

7.17.5 Denso Recent Development

7.18 LeiShen Intelligent System

7.18.1 LeiShen Intelligent System Corporation Information

7.18.2 LeiShen Intelligent System Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 LeiShen Intelligent System LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 LeiShen Intelligent System Products Offered

7.18.5 LeiShen Intelligent System Recent Development

7.19 SureStar

7.19.1 SureStar Corporation Information

7.19.2 SureStar Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 SureStar LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 SureStar Products Offered

7.19.5 SureStar Recent Development

7.20 Benewake

7.20.1 Benewake Corporation Information

7.20.2 Benewake Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Benewake LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Benewake Products Offered

7.20.5 Benewake Recent Development

7.21 Encradar

7.21.1 Encradar Corporation Information

7.21.2 Encradar Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Encradar LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Encradar Products Offered

7.21.5 Encradar Recent Development

7.22 FaseLase

7.22.1 FaseLase Corporation Information

7.22.2 FaseLase Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 FaseLase LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 FaseLase Products Offered

7.22.5 FaseLase Recent Development

7.23 Aeva

7.23.1 Aeva Corporation Information

7.23.2 Aeva Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Aeva LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Aeva Products Offered

7.23.5 Aeva Recent Development

7.24 Beijing Wanji Technology

7.24.1 Beijing Wanji Technology Corporation Information

7.24.2 Beijing Wanji Technology Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Beijing Wanji Technology LiDAR for Automotive and Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Beijing Wanji Technology Products Offered

7.24.5 Beijing Wanji Technology Recent Development

