Ethylene Methacrylic Acid (EMA) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethylene Methacrylic Acid (EMA) in global, including the following market information:

Global Ethylene Methacrylic Acid (EMA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ethylene Methacrylic Acid (EMA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Ethylene Methacrylic Acid (EMA) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ethylene Methacrylic Acid (EMA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Standard Product Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ethylene Methacrylic Acid (EMA) include DuPont, Arkema, ExxonMobil, Westlake and JPC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ethylene Methacrylic Acid (EMA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ethylene Methacrylic Acid (EMA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ethylene Methacrylic Acid (EMA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Standard Product

Special Product

Global Ethylene Methacrylic Acid (EMA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ethylene Methacrylic Acid (EMA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cable Manufacturing

Hot Melt Adhesive

Food Packaging

Medical Products

Other

Global Ethylene Methacrylic Acid (EMA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ethylene Methacrylic Acid (EMA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ethylene Methacrylic Acid (EMA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ethylene Methacrylic Acid (EMA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ethylene Methacrylic Acid (EMA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Ethylene Methacrylic Acid (EMA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

Arkema

ExxonMobil

Westlake

JPC

