Ultrasound Guided Needle Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultrasound Guided Needle in global, including the following market information:
Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7327278/global-ultrasound-guided-needle-forecast-2022-2028-262
Global top five Ultrasound Guided Needle companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ultrasound Guided Needle market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
EUS-FNA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ultrasound Guided Needle include Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Cook Medical, Olympus, CONMED, Medi-Globe GmbH, Micro-Tech and Nuobang, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ultrasound Guided Needle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
EUS-FNA
EUS-FNB
Others (EBUS)
Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Public Hospital
Private Hospital
Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ultrasound Guided Needle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ultrasound Guided Needle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ultrasound Guided Needle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Ultrasound Guided Needle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Boston Scientific
Medtronic
Cook Medical
Olympus
CONMED
Medi-Globe GmbH
Micro-Tech
Nuobang
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ultrasound Guided Needle Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ultrasound Guided Needle Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ultrasound Guided Needle Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ultrasound Guided Needle Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultrasound Guided Needle Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ultrasound Guided Needle Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultrasound Guided Needle Companies
4 S
CONTACT US:
Kharadi,Pune, India
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Market Research Report 2022