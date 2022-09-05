Ultrasound Guided Needle Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultrasound Guided Needle in global, including the following market information:

Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Ultrasound Guided Needle companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ultrasound Guided Needle market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

EUS-FNA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ultrasound Guided Needle include Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Cook Medical, Olympus, CONMED, Medi-Globe GmbH, Micro-Tech and Nuobang, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ultrasound Guided Needle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

EUS-FNA

EUS-FNB

Others (EBUS)

Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Public Hospital

Private Hospital

Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ultrasound Guided Needle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ultrasound Guided Needle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ultrasound Guided Needle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Ultrasound Guided Needle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Cook Medical

Olympus

CONMED

Medi-Globe GmbH

Micro-Tech

Nuobang

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ultrasound Guided Needle Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ultrasound Guided Needle Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ultrasound Guided Needle Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ultrasound Guided Needle Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ultrasound Guided Needle Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultrasound Guided Needle Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ultrasound Guided Needle Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultrasound Guided Needle Companies

