Lab Development Testing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lab Development Testing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Lab Development Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lab Development Testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Clinical Biochemistry Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lab Development Testing include Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, Roche, Illumina, Qiagen, Eurofins, Guardant Health, Biotheranostics and Adaptive Biotechnologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lab Development Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lab Development Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Lab Development Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Clinical Biochemistry
Critical Care
Haematology
Immunology
Microbiology
Molecular Diagnostics
Other Test Types
Global Lab Development Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Lab Development Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Academic Institutes
Clinical Research organizations
Hospitals laboratory
Specialty Diagnostic Centers
Other Type of Facilities
Global Lab Development Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Lab Development Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lab Development Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lab Development Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
Quest Diagnostics
Roche
Illumina
Qiagen
Eurofins
Guardant Health
Biotheranostics
Adaptive Biotechnologies
Rosetta Genomics
Biodesix
Helix
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lab Development Testing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lab Development Testing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lab Development Testing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lab Development Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lab Development Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lab Development Testing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lab Development Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lab Development Testing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Lab Development Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Lab Development Testing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lab Development Testing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lab Development Testing Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lab Development Testing Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 O
